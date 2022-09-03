Read full article on original website
Fisherman Dead After Horror Crash With U.S. Coast Guard Boat
A fisherman was killed and his brother was injured when their boat collided with a U.S. Coast Guard cutter off the coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, officials say. The horrific crash took place near the town of Dorado and left Carlos Rosario dead with his brother, Samuel Rosario, hurt but alive. The brothers were aboard a 23-foot commercial fishing vessel called Desakata while the Coast Guard sailors were traveling in a 154-foot rapid-response cutter. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash to find out how it occurred and how similar incidents could be avoided in future, according to Capt. José Díaz, commander of the Coast Guard Sector San Juan. “We sincerely mourn the passing of Carlos Rosario,” he said. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones, and pray they find strength during this most difficult time.”Read it at AP
Probe continues after boat sinks off Catalina Island, killing woman
Investigators are still working to find out what caused a boat to sink off Catalina Island, killing a woman. The 50-footer took on water early Saturday around two harbors on the north side of the island. Lifeguards arrived to find the boat underwater and recovered the body of a 65-year-old woman.Three other people were rescued, one of whom was rushed to the hospital.
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Lightning kills man and woman aboard separate jet skis in Puerto Rico
Two people aboard jet skis were killed by lightning in waters along southern Puerto Rico, police said Monday. Authorities said lightning first struck a 36-year-old man driving a jet ski and then made contact with a 26-year-old woman who was a passenger on another nearby. The driver of the second...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Green Planet
Fran the Beloved 50-Foot Humpback Whale Found Washed Up Dead on Beach in California After Being Struck by Ship
A famous and beloved 50-foot humpback whale washed up dead on a beach in California after she was hit and killed by a ship strike. The whale named Fran washed up on Halfmoon Bay on August 29, according to Whales of Guerrero. Fran was known to locals and research groups and was seen swimming off the coast of the United States and Mexico. According to the organization, Fran was the 2nd most sighted whale in the area.
BBC
Six 'intoxicated' people rescued from boat grounded in Isles of Scilly
Six "intoxicated" people were rescued when their motorboat got stuck on a small island in the Isles of Scilly, police have said. The response involved the police, coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, and the ambulance medical vessel. HM Coastguard received a call at 02:30 BST on Saturday reporting that a motorboat...
