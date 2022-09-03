Read full article on original website
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem Creek
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love it
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West Coast
holycitysinner.com
Cafecito, The Little Cuban Café, Now Open on King Street
Cafecito, a locally-owned Cuban café, is now open in downtown Charleston and offering residents and visitors the flavors of the Caribbean nation. You can find the eatery at 471 King Street. The new café will specialize in the iconic Cafecito (espresso brewed with whipped sugar) and pressed Cuban sandwiches....
Eater
Charleston’s Vegan Spot Gnome Cafe Closed Over the Weekend
On Friday, September 2, plant-based restaurant Gnome Cafe (109 President Street, Charleston) announced its departure from the black building on the corner of President and Cannon Streets. The last day was Saturday, September 3, and Gnome thanked its loyal customers. Fans were immediately bereft — many were sad, but others were mad to lose one of the few dedicated vegan spots in downtown Charleston.
holycitysinner.com
After 13 Years, Black Magic Cafe Closes its Last Location
After 13 years of serving the Charleston community, Black Magic Cafe, the popular breakfast and lunch spot on James Island, today. announced on social media that it has closed. The announcement comes nearly a year to the day that the cafe closed its West Ashley location. Black Magic Cafe’s social...
thedanielislandnews.com
DI’s longest standing restaurant Laura Alberts turns 20
From the quaint dining rooms to the beautiful outdoor courtyard, Laura Alberts Tasteful Options has been a fixture on Daniel Island for 20 years. Two decades later and they’re still serving strong. When Laura Alberts opened on Sept. 12, 2002, there was a one-page menu along with eight tables...
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
kiss951.com
Cameron’s Trip To Charleston With Recommendations
A little over a week ago, my boyfriend and I celebrated our 2 year anniversary with a long weekend trip to Charleston, SC. We were both pretty excited as this was the first time both of us had been there since we were little. We have been planning this trip for a few months, and were sure to ask any and every person we knew for recommendations. What we discovered is there is SO MUCH good food. Seriously, it doesn’t seem like you can pick wrong.
holycitysinner.com
New Charleston Restaurants (2022)
Last updated on: 9/6/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
holycitysinner.com
Call for Exhibition Proposals for Park Circle Gallery in North Charleston
Established and emerging professional visual artists are invited to apply individually or with a group to exhibit at the Park Circle Gallery. The gallery aims to showcase artwork by local and regional artists in a variety of subjects and media. The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department manages the exhibitions in the space, which are rotated monthly and may feature two or more artists concurrently. Exhibits are programmed one year in advance according to fiscal year. A Review Panel will convene in December 2022 to evaluate and select exhibits for July 2023-June 2024. There is no fee to apply. Artists must submit proposals online at http://northcharlestonculturalartsdepartment.slideroom.com by Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, in order for their work to be considered.
holycitysinner.com
Wild Dunes Resort Launches Specialty Beer in Partnership with Holy City Brewing
Wild Dunes Resort today announced the first collaboration with Holy City Brewing. The local entities partnered to create the Seven Mile Pilsner specialty beer with a custom Wild Dunes Resort design. The beer is now available at the resort and will soon be available for purchase at Holy City Brewing, Harris Teeter, Publix, and Total Wine & More.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Parks Conservancy Announces Fall Events
The Charleston Parks Conservancy is hosting a number of events this fall that encourages people to connect with their parks through art, education, and health and wellness. Working with several community partners and like-minded organizations, the Conservancy is encouraging everyone to get outside and enjoy Charleston’s city parks. “The...
The Post and Courier
Owners of 167 Raw open 3rd downtown Charleston establishment
167 Raw is known for having a consistent line out the door, as patrons queue up for ceviche, scallop po’ boys and lobster rolls at the no-reservations Lower King Street restaurant. It would make sense to also own a bar around the corner, where patient 167 Raw diners could...
abcnews4.com
Holy City to Sin City: Breeze Airways adds $99 tickets from Charleston to Las Vegas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charlestonians looking for a getaway to Las Vegas now have an affordable option with Breeze Airways. The airline is offering one-way tickets from the Holy City to Sin City for $99, now through Tuesday, Sept. 13. Flights can be booked from November 3 through February 14, 2023.
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Named Best Place For Retirement
While my wife and I still have a few years of work ahead before we can retire, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about where we want to spend our later years. But as great as some locations may sound, they may not be ideal for retirement for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals which places are the best and worst to live out your golden years.
holycitysinner.com
Moonlight Ale Announces New Single and “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” Shows
Charleston Irish-Americana band Moonlight Ale will release its new single, “Banned for Life”, on Friday, September 16th, on all major streaming services. The song was written by mandolin player George Stevens, and features all members of Moonlight Ale: guitarist Jimmy McElligot, bassist Chuck Hamilton, drummer Patrick Brown, accordion/tin whistle player Sinead Farrelly, violinist James Anderson, and Stevens. It also features vocal contributions from singer-songwriter Becca Bessinger (The Letter Show).
Charleston City Paper
Tuesday headlines: Six hurt, two arrested in downtown Charleston shooting
Charleston police have arrested two people on firearms violations after an early Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that left six injured with non-life-threatening injuries. According to media reports, the shooting is no longer believed to be random, as police initially thought, but a targeted shooting. Meanwhile, tourists and residents...
charlestondaily.net
Black Magic Cafe is no longer in business
It is with sadness to report that the wonderful team at Black Magic Cafe on James Island and West Ashley have shut down operations. We do not have further details at this time. We do know they have shut down their website and updated their Instagram with this profile heading:
Charleston City Paper
Cemetery study seeks to uncover keys to McLeod’s past
In a wooded area at the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road lies a cemetery plot within the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Locally, it’s known as the Sankofa Memorial Garden. A Charleston County agency is reaching out to descendants of those buried there and residents familiar with the...
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 9/5: Construction
This week’s new mystery photo shows a building under construction that is soon to be completed, albeit several years behind the original schedule. What is it and, for bonus points, tell us how much it is late and why. We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 7th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
News 2 unveils new state-of-the-art studio
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 unveiled its new state-of-the-art studio on Tuesday, ushering in a new era for broadcasting in the Lowcountry. The wait is over – following a few weeks of broadcasting from a temporary space, News 2 proudly launched its new studio redesign and technology upgrades during the 4:00 p.m. […]
abcnews4.com
Charleston man charged in bank robbery on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
