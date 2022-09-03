ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

holycitysinner.com

Cafecito, The Little Cuban Café, Now Open on King Street

Cafecito, a locally-owned Cuban café, is now open in downtown Charleston and offering residents and visitors the flavors of the Caribbean nation. You can find the eatery at 471 King Street. The new café will specialize in the iconic Cafecito (espresso brewed with whipped sugar) and pressed Cuban sandwiches....
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

Charleston’s Vegan Spot Gnome Cafe Closed Over the Weekend

On Friday, September 2, plant-based restaurant Gnome Cafe (109 President Street, Charleston) announced its departure from the black building on the corner of President and Cannon Streets. The last day was Saturday, September 3, and Gnome thanked its loyal customers. Fans were immediately bereft — many were sad, but others were mad to lose one of the few dedicated vegan spots in downtown Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

After 13 Years, Black Magic Cafe Closes its Last Location

After 13 years of serving the Charleston community, Black Magic Cafe, the popular breakfast and lunch spot on James Island, today. announced on social media that it has closed. The announcement comes nearly a year to the day that the cafe closed its West Ashley location. Black Magic Cafe’s social...
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

DI’s longest standing restaurant Laura Alberts turns 20

From the quaint dining rooms to the beautiful outdoor courtyard, Laura Alberts Tasteful Options has been a fixture on Daniel Island for 20 years. Two decades later and they’re still serving strong. When Laura Alberts opened on Sept. 12, 2002, there was a one-page menu along with eight tables...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal

The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

Cameron’s Trip To Charleston With Recommendations

A little over a week ago, my boyfriend and I celebrated our 2 year anniversary with a long weekend trip to Charleston, SC. We were both pretty excited as this was the first time both of us had been there since we were little. We have been planning this trip for a few months, and were sure to ask any and every person we knew for recommendations. What we discovered is there is SO MUCH good food. Seriously, it doesn’t seem like you can pick wrong.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

New Charleston Restaurants (2022)

Last updated on: 9/6/22 – Most Recent Update in Red. It seems Charleston’s food and beverage offerings are never ending. When one restaurant closes, if feels like two others open. It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the openings. To help you keep things straight, Holy...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Call for Exhibition Proposals for Park Circle Gallery in North Charleston

Established and emerging professional visual artists are invited to apply individually or with a group to exhibit at the Park Circle Gallery. The gallery aims to showcase artwork by local and regional artists in a variety of subjects and media. The City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department manages the exhibitions in the space, which are rotated monthly and may feature two or more artists concurrently. Exhibits are programmed one year in advance according to fiscal year. A Review Panel will convene in December 2022 to evaluate and select exhibits for July 2023-June 2024. There is no fee to apply. Artists must submit proposals online at http://northcharlestonculturalartsdepartment.slideroom.com by Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, in order for their work to be considered.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Parks Conservancy Announces Fall Events

The Charleston Parks Conservancy is hosting a number of events this fall that encourages people to connect with their parks through art, education, and health and wellness. Working with several community partners and like-minded organizations, the Conservancy is encouraging everyone to get outside and enjoy Charleston’s city parks. “The...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Owners of 167 Raw open 3rd downtown Charleston establishment

167 Raw is known for having a consistent line out the door, as patrons queue up for ceviche, scallop po’ boys and lobster rolls at the no-reservations Lower King Street restaurant. It would make sense to also own a bar around the corner, where patient 167 Raw diners could...
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

South Carolina City Named Best Place For Retirement

While my wife and I still have a few years of work ahead before we can retire, that doesn’t stop us from dreaming about where we want to spend our later years. But as great as some locations may sound, they may not be ideal for retirement for a variety of reasons, and now a new report reveals which places are the best and worst to live out your golden years.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Moonlight Ale Announces New Single and “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” Shows

Charleston Irish-Americana band Moonlight Ale will release its new single, “Banned for Life”, on Friday, September 16th, on all major streaming services. The song was written by mandolin player George Stevens, and features all members of Moonlight Ale: guitarist Jimmy McElligot, bassist Chuck Hamilton, drummer Patrick Brown, accordion/tin whistle player Sinead Farrelly, violinist James Anderson, and Stevens. It also features vocal contributions from singer-songwriter Becca Bessinger (The Letter Show).
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Tuesday headlines: Six hurt, two arrested in downtown Charleston shooting

Charleston police have arrested two people on firearms violations after an early Sept. 4 shooting on King Street that left six injured with non-life-threatening injuries. According to media reports, the shooting is no longer believed to be random, as police initially thought, but a targeted shooting. Meanwhile, tourists and residents...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Black Magic Cafe is no longer in business

It is with sadness to report that the wonderful team at Black Magic Cafe on James Island and West Ashley have shut down operations. We do not have further details at this time. We do know they have shut down their website and updated their Instagram with this profile heading:
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Cemetery study seeks to uncover keys to McLeod’s past

In a wooded area at the corner of Maybank Highway and Folly Road lies a cemetery plot within the McLeod Plantation Historic Site. Locally, it’s known as the Sankofa Memorial Garden. A Charleston County agency is reaching out to descendants of those buried there and residents familiar with the...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston City Paper

MYSTERY PHOTO, 9/5: Construction

This week’s new mystery photo shows a building under construction that is soon to be completed, albeit several years behind the original schedule. What is it and, for bonus points, tell us how much it is late and why. We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 7th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

News 2 unveils new state-of-the-art studio

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – WCBD News 2 unveiled its new state-of-the-art studio on Tuesday, ushering in a new era for broadcasting in the Lowcountry. The wait is over – following a few weeks of broadcasting from a temporary space, News 2 proudly launched its new studio redesign and technology upgrades during the 4:00 p.m. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston man charged in bank robbery on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police announced the arrest of a suspect on Wednesday in connection to the robbery of a bank on Folly Road Tuesday morning. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, 37, of Charleston, was arrested late Tuesday and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center on a charge of Entering a Bank with the Intent to Steal. Haddix was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC

