Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Madison LaborFest

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison residents celebrating Labor Day can protect themselves from COVID-19 at the same time.

AMI will hold a free vaccine clinic during LaborFest on Monday. The clinic will be held from noon to 4:30 p.m. at the Madison Labor Temple.

All Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax and Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be offered, and the shots are free for everyone 6 months and older.

No pre-registration is required and walk-ins are welcome. An ID and insurance are not required, however, minors will need to have a parent or legal guardian present.

