One person killed from motorcycle crash in East Spokane

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 4 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash.— One man died and another is seriously injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in East Spokane late Friday night.

Officers from the Spokane Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the crash near East Sprague Avenue and North Freya Street.

Callers suggested that the male driver was not breathing and a female was seriously injured. When officers arrived at the scene, they determined that the man died.

The female was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. SPD says the motorcycle caught on fire and was quickly put out by the Spokane Fire Department.

East Sprague Avenue between North Freya Street and North Myrtle Street was closed for several hours during SPD’s investigation. SPD says speed is considered a cause of the collision.

The names of those involved in the crash will be released at a later date by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information that hasn’t already talked with law enforcement is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference case #2022-20155542.

This is an active investigation.

READ: Two teens killed in Trent Avenue crash early Tuesday morning

Comments / 4

Patricia Hull Lauber
4d ago

Another one? How many is that 20 something?? Time to park the bikes. It’s dangerous out there.

Reply(2)
5
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

