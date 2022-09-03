Explore La Crosse debuts new trolley tour called ‘Bluff to Bluff Experience’

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Fall is just around the corner and there’s no better way to appreciate it than with a trolley tour.

The new ‘Bluff to Bluff Experience’ expands the old 30-minute tour into four hour event full of history and a little exercise.

“You’ll have an opportunity to be on the trolley, visit several different locations throughout La Crescent and La Crosse but get and experience some things as well and what the area has to offer,” said A.J. Frels, executive director of Explore La Crosse.

The tour will be led by a historical guide and will make stops to taste wine and enjoy delicious treats.

The first tour just finished, but there are three more dates of the Bluff to Bluff Experience.

Tickets are available on the Explore La Crosse website .

