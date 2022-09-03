ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 3

Related
abc27.com

One dead after crash in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawn, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, PA
City
East Earl, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
East Earl, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Accidents
Daily Voice

Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County

Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Crash kills woman while walking in front of school

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Turkey#Traffic Accident
wdac.com

Lancaster County Man Charged In Fatal Crash

WEST EARL TWP. – A Lancaster County man was arrested for DUI after being involved in a fatal crash on the 3900 block of Oregon Pike on Friday, September 2nd at 11:37 a.m. West Earl Township Police responded to a two vehicle crash. Police say a Lincoln Aviator was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of the lane of travel, and was passing vehicles. It was determined that the Aviator was northbound and a Toyota Camry was southbound when the Aviator crossed the center double yellow lines and entered the opposing lane of travel crashing into the Camry operated by 65-year-old Jeffrey Myers of Brownstown. Myers was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lancaster General. The driver of the Aviator, 30-year-old Derek Sensenig of Akron, showed signs of impairment. Sensenig faces homicide by vehicle while under the influence and other charges. Sensenig was arraigned with bail set at $50,000. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter

EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
EXETER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Woman stole money from scene of deadly crash in Berks County, police say

Police are searching for a woman believed to have taken money that was spread across a Berks County road following a deadly crash Saturday night. Investigators believe the crash on the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township occurred shortly after a man mistakenly left a lockbox full of money on top of his car. When he drove off, the lockbox fell and money scattered along the road. The man turned his car around, got out and was struck while picking up the cash, police said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
abc27.com

Suspected meth lab explosion causes injuries in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon City Police say a suspected methamphetamine lab explosion injured at least two people on Sunday. Sept. 4. According to Lebanon Police, at 9:32 p.m., police were requested to assist the Lebanon City Fire Department in the 200 block of East Cumberland Sreet due to a fire caused by an explosion of chemicals.
LEBANON, PA
PennLive.com

Tanker truck overturns north of Harrisburg

Update: Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash. A tanker truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County near Mountain Road north of Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. As of about 6:15 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up, forcing emergency responders to find alternative...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
ENOLA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy