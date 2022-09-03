Read full article on original website
abc27.com
One dead after crash in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Elizabethtown, Lancaster County died after a crash occurred on Sept. 1. According to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), troopers responded to a crash that occurred at around 9 a.m. on the 5800 block of Ridge Road in Conewago Township.
WGAL
Police release name of driver who died after Dauphin County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man who was in a crash in Dauphin County last week has died from his injuries. Video above: PSP urges drivers to be alert for school buses. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on the 5800 block...
Lancaster County police investigate bus crash that injured 3
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a school bus crash. The crash allegedly occurred before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrooke Roads in East Donegal Township. Police have stated that two cars and a minibus were involved. A statement...
WGAL
Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus injures three in Lancaster County
EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews in Lancaster County are responding to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred along the intersection of Donegal Springs and Colebrook Roads in East Donegal Township around 3:47 p.m. Both roads are currently closed at this time.
Police Seek Tractor-Trailer In Hit-Run Crash In Berks County
Police in Berks County are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a hit-and-run crash. The white truck hauling a silver livestock trailer crashed into a utility pole and street signs and continued without stopping on Route 10 in Morgantown just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, Caernarvon Township police said.
I-81 south in Lebanon County reopened after miles-long closure
Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, PSP Jonestown troopers responded to two separate crashes on I-81 southbound around mile marker 93 in Swatara Township, Lebanon County.
Crash kills woman while walking in front of school
ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Officials said a 25-year-old woman died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in Lehigh County on Tuesday. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Angela Yowakim, a 25-year-old woman, was walking on North Irving Street and Andre Reed Way, right outside of Louis E. Dieruff High School, around 6:42 a.m. […]
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash shuts down Interstate 81 South in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed all lanes on a portion of Interstate 81 South in Lebanon County. According to PennDOT, there was a crash on I-81 southbound between Exit 100: PA 443 – Pine Grove and Exit 90: PA 72 – Lebanon. All lanes were closed.
Hazmat Team Called To 2 Crashes Closing All Lanes Of I-81 In Lebanon County: State Police
Interstate 81 reopened at the Lebanon/Schuylkill County line around 10:30 a.m., according to Lebanon County emergency dispatchers. A hazmat team has been called after two crashes shuttered all lanes of Interstate 81 in Lebanon County on Tuesday, September 6, Pennsylvania state authorities say. The crashes happened in the southbound lanes...
wdac.com
Lancaster County Man Charged In Fatal Crash
WEST EARL TWP. – A Lancaster County man was arrested for DUI after being involved in a fatal crash on the 3900 block of Oregon Pike on Friday, September 2nd at 11:37 a.m. West Earl Township Police responded to a two vehicle crash. Police say a Lincoln Aviator was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of the lane of travel, and was passing vehicles. It was determined that the Aviator was northbound and a Toyota Camry was southbound when the Aviator crossed the center double yellow lines and entered the opposing lane of travel crashing into the Camry operated by 65-year-old Jeffrey Myers of Brownstown. Myers was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lancaster General. The driver of the Aviator, 30-year-old Derek Sensenig of Akron, showed signs of impairment. Sensenig faces homicide by vehicle while under the influence and other charges. Sensenig was arraigned with bail set at $50,000. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 teens hospitalized after crash on Route 422 in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Two teenagers suspected by the police of having alcohol in their possession were taken to a hospital after crashing their car in Berks County. The crash happened Monday night on Route 422 at Center Road in Exeter Township. Police said the teens' car collided with another vehicle at that intersection and overturned.
phillyvoice.com
Woman stole money from scene of deadly crash in Berks County, police say
Police are searching for a woman believed to have taken money that was spread across a Berks County road following a deadly crash Saturday night. Investigators believe the crash on the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue in Exeter Township occurred shortly after a man mistakenly left a lockbox full of money on top of his car. When he drove off, the lockbox fell and money scattered along the road. The man turned his car around, got out and was struck while picking up the cash, police said.
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing 89-year-old man in Lancaster County found safe
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Zimmerman has been found safe. Police in Lancaster County are searching for a missing man. Simon Zimmerman III, 89, was last seen in the area of Lakewood Drive in Martic Township on Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Zimmerman is operating a 2006 grey Chevrolet...
local21news.com
People trapped by two vehicle accident in York County, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police and fire crew responded to the scene of a two motor vehicle accident last night on I-83 southbound, south of Leader Heights. Shrewsbury fire department had reported that all south bound lanes were closed. 511PA however has reported that those lanes have now...
WFMZ-TV Online
Teacher's aide fatally struck by vehicle while crossing street in front of Dieruff High
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A teacher's aide died after being struck by a vehicle in front of Dieruff High School. Angela Yowakim, 25, died at the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being hit on N. Irving Street in front of the school around 6:45 a.m., said the Lehigh County coroner's office. A...
abc27.com
Suspected meth lab explosion causes injuries in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Lebanon City Police say a suspected methamphetamine lab explosion injured at least two people on Sunday. Sept. 4. According to Lebanon Police, at 9:32 p.m., police were requested to assist the Lebanon City Fire Department in the 200 block of East Cumberland Sreet due to a fire caused by an explosion of chemicals.
abc27.com
Man charged after trying to elude officer in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to West Shore Regional Police a traffic stop in Lemoyne led to a pursuit on Saturday, September 3. On Saturday, September 3 at around 1:30 p.m. a West Shore Regional Police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop in the 200 Block of Lowther Street.
Tanker truck overturns north of Harrisburg
Update: Route 22/322 eastbound in Dauphin County remains closed after crash. A tanker truck overturned in the eastbound lanes of Route 22/322 in Dauphin County near Mountain Road north of Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. As of about 6:15 p.m., eastbound traffic was backed up, forcing emergency responders to find alternative...
Lancaster man charged after attempting to flee officers: police
Manor Township police say a Lancaster man has been charged after attempting to elude officers during a traffic stop.
abc27.com
Enola woman escapes police after requesting cigarette
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – East Pennsboro Police say a woman was arrested for escape after she requested a cigarette before going to jail. Police say Rachel Joanna Marie Bangert was wanted on active arrest warrants and located by police in the area of S. Enola Drive and South Street. Bangert was taken into custody without incident and requested a cigarette from her bag prior to going to prison.
