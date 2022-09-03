WEST EARL TWP. – A Lancaster County man was arrested for DUI after being involved in a fatal crash on the 3900 block of Oregon Pike on Friday, September 2nd at 11:37 a.m. West Earl Township Police responded to a two vehicle crash. Police say a Lincoln Aviator was traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of the lane of travel, and was passing vehicles. It was determined that the Aviator was northbound and a Toyota Camry was southbound when the Aviator crossed the center double yellow lines and entered the opposing lane of travel crashing into the Camry operated by 65-year-old Jeffrey Myers of Brownstown. Myers was pronounced dead upon arrival at Lancaster General. The driver of the Aviator, 30-year-old Derek Sensenig of Akron, showed signs of impairment. Sensenig faces homicide by vehicle while under the influence and other charges. Sensenig was arraigned with bail set at $50,000. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO