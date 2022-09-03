Read full article on original website
Iowa’s Offensive Woes Not Just a Quarterback Problem
Like many Iowa football fans, I was really looking forward to last Saturday's Iowa football season opener. And while I understand that special teams and defense will win you many a football game, so will scoring touchdowns. Iowa failed to do that against South Dakota State and much of the blame has fallen on Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras. Yes, the boo birds were out in week one at Kinnick. With Petras already being named the starter for Saturday's rivalry game against Iowa State, should Iowa fans expect any improvement?
blackheartgoldpants.com
KIRK SPEAKS: Iowa State
Hello again. It’s Week 2 of the college football season. Iowa is 1-0 (though based on their play, maybe they shouldn’t be), the offense is awful, and everyone is very happy about the direction of the season after one week, right?. Let’s see what the man in charge,...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit names Iowa specialist among top-performing players of Week 1
Kirk Herbstreit has rolled out his top-performing players from Week 1, and the Iowa Hawkeyes have themselves a representative on the list. In typical Iowa fashion, though, it’s the punter — Tory Taylor — who’s being highlighted by Herbie. That’s just so Iowa, isn’t it? And...
goiowaawesome.com
60 Minutes In and Iowa’s Season Already Feels Hopeless
The headline of this piece may sound a bit rash after one game, especially since Iowa did, in fact, "win" Saturday (if that’s what we want to call it). So I’d like to put the use of the word hopeless into context. First I want to state that...
theperrychief.com
First look: Iowa State at Iowa odds and lines
The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) tangle for the 69th time Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (BTN) at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Iowa State vs. Iowaodds; check back for our college football picks and predictions. Iowa State...
Look: Iowa Fans Not Happy With Ray Guy Award News
Fans in Iowa City would like a word with the Ray Guy Award voters. After an incredible punting performance from junior Tory Taylor, he was somehow overlooked for college football's weekly punting award in favor of South Carolina's Kai Kroeger. Taylor punted 10 times in the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over...
bloomberglaw.com
University of Iowa Seeks to Shed Black Football Players’ Claims
Players say coach’s son, others ‘would commonly use racial slurs’. Coach Ferentz says failure to supervise, retaliation claims fail. The University of Iowa asked the Southern District of Iowa to dismiss racial discrimination claims by seven Black former members of the school’s football team, saying the claims are either time-barred, unrelated to the named plaintiffs, or factually lacking.
KCRG.com
Matt Campbell says he “fell in love” recruiting Hunter Dekkers in high school
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - After Hunter Dekkers showed out on Saturday, Matt Campbell recalls recruited the now-redshirt sophomore. Dekkers quarterbacked West Sioux to a state championship in 2018, going to the UNI Dome again as a senior in 2019. “I mean I fell in love with Hunter Dekkers the first...
offtackleempire.com
Brian Ferentz Promoted to University President To Avoid Having to Fire Him (satire)
Iowa Hawkeye offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was named the 23rd president of the University of Iowa on Monday morning, after Gary Barta deemed the idea of firing Kirk Ferentz’s son to be “a little too touchy for me”. The move came after lengthy discussions about how to...
cbs2iowa.com
7-year old Waukee girl Kid Captain for Cy-Hawk game, chooses "This is Me" for wave song
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A -7-year old Waukee girl is the Kid Captain for Cy-Hawk game this weekend. She chose "This is Me" from the movie The Greatest Showman as the wave song for the September 10th game. When Audrey Schneller was 6 weeks old, her...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents
From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
Altoona’s McCarl family forges strong racing legacy
ALTOONA — As RVTV gets started in Altoona, we take a look at a racing family from town that’s dominating dirt tracks. Mark Freund has more on Terry, Austin and Carson – the McCarl family.
40 years ago, Iowa paperboy went missing … and hasn’t been found
Monday marked 40 years that one of the most high-profile cases of a missing child in modern times began in Iowa.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
KCRG.com
Swimming advised against at 9 Iowa beaches
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has worked with various public health and management agencies in the state to inform and protect the public about the current water quality conditions at its beaches. Samples are collected weekly at 39 state-owned beaches from the week...
KCCI.com
Iowa DCI searches Granger home
GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
See Inside New Cedar Rapids McDonald’s That’s Ready to Open [PHOTOS]
The new McDonald's on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids is nearly ready to welcome customers. I stopped by today and took a look around the amazing new restaurant. Anytime you visit a restaurant, you likely don't spend much time thinking about all the different phases of each order and everything that's going on inside the kitchen as your food is being prepared. Today was an eye-opener for me.
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
