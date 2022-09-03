ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa’s Offensive Woes Not Just a Quarterback Problem

Like many Iowa football fans, I was really looking forward to last Saturday's Iowa football season opener. And while I understand that special teams and defense will win you many a football game, so will scoring touchdowns. Iowa failed to do that against South Dakota State and much of the blame has fallen on Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras. Yes, the boo birds were out in week one at Kinnick. With Petras already being named the starter for Saturday's rivalry game against Iowa State, should Iowa fans expect any improvement?
KIRK SPEAKS: Iowa State

Hello again. It’s Week 2 of the college football season. Iowa is 1-0 (though based on their play, maybe they shouldn’t be), the offense is awful, and everyone is very happy about the direction of the season after one week, right?. Let’s see what the man in charge,...
60 Minutes In and Iowa’s Season Already Feels Hopeless

The headline of this piece may sound a bit rash after one game, especially since Iowa did, in fact, "win" Saturday (if that’s what we want to call it). So I’d like to put the use of the word hopeless into context. First I want to state that...
First look: Iowa State at Iowa odds and lines

The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) and Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) tangle for the 69th time Saturday at 4 p.m. ET (BTN) at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Iowa State vs. Iowaodds; check back for our college football picks and predictions. Iowa State...
Look: Iowa Fans Not Happy With Ray Guy Award News

Fans in Iowa City would like a word with the Ray Guy Award voters. After an incredible punting performance from junior Tory Taylor, he was somehow overlooked for college football's weekly punting award in favor of South Carolina's Kai Kroeger. Taylor punted 10 times in the Hawkeyes' 7-3 win over...
University of Iowa Seeks to Shed Black Football Players’ Claims

Players say coach’s son, others ‘would commonly use racial slurs’. Coach Ferentz says failure to supervise, retaliation claims fail. The University of Iowa asked the Southern District of Iowa to dismiss racial discrimination claims by seven Black former members of the school’s football team, saying the claims are either time-barred, unrelated to the named plaintiffs, or factually lacking.
Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents

From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
Swimming advised against at 9 Iowa beaches

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has worked with various public health and management agencies in the state to inform and protect the public about the current water quality conditions at its beaches. Samples are collected weekly at 39 state-owned beaches from the week...
Iowa DCI searches Granger home

GRANGER, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation just searched a home in Granger. DCI and Granger police were on scene when a KCCI crew arrived around 10:30 a.m. Authorities were going in and out of a home at 2402 Twin Eagles Drive. A DCI spokesperson said the...
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week

Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
See Inside New Cedar Rapids McDonald’s That’s Ready to Open [PHOTOS]

The new McDonald's on 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids is nearly ready to welcome customers. I stopped by today and took a look around the amazing new restaurant. Anytime you visit a restaurant, you likely don't spend much time thinking about all the different phases of each order and everything that's going on inside the kitchen as your food is being prepared. Today was an eye-opener for me.
