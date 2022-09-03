ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reveals Preference For College Football Playoff

Last week, College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers approved a plan to expand the postseason field to 12 teams. This impending change has resulted in a mixed bag of reactions from prominent figures around the college football world. Some top programs aren't too pleased with the expansion, but Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is fully on board.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
608K+
Followers
74K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy