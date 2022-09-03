Homicide investigation underway after man dies of apparent gunshot wound in Peoria

PEORIA — A man died of an apparent gunshot wound in Peoria on Saturday.

According to a news release, Peoria police responded at about 6:24 a.m. to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired in the 1600 block of West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue. Officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound and initiated lifesaving measures. AMT and Peoria Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and took over lifesaving efforts. AMT transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and a news release confirmed that it was a homicide investigation. Information about the victim, as well as the manner and cause of death, will be released by the Peoria County coroner at a later time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Miller at (309) 494-8397, tip411 (anonymously) or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.