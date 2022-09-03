ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Nate Kollath, Jayden Gordon lead the Milwaukee area's Week 3 top football performers

By Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

Here's a look at Week 3 top performers based on individual stats and game summaries received through Sunday morning. For statewide stats, visit WisSports.net .

Top passers from Week 3

  1. Nate Kollath, Sussex Hamilton, 17/25, 381 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
  2. Cade Palkowski, Oak Creek, 15/22, 346 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
  3. Brock Koeppel, Westosha Central, 15/26, 311 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
  4. Chase Spellman, Kettle Moraine, 22/39, 293 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
  5. Henry Kelley, Germantown, 20/35, 254 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT

Top rushers from Week 3

  1. Jayden Gordon, Kenosha St. Joseph, 24 carries, 230 yards, 4 TD
  2. Bret Hamm, Ozaukee, 24 carries, 221 yards, 2 TD
  3. Marco Falletti, Wilmot, 14 carries, 192 yards, 2 TD
  4. Wynn Stang, Mukwonago, 20 carries, 190 yards, 2 TD
  5. Sam Steuber, Muskego, 20 carries, 138 yards, 2 TD

Top receivers from Week 3

  1. Sawyer Kowalkowski, Ozaukee, 6 catches, 201 yards, 3 TD
  2. Collin Meininger, Westosha Central, 7 catches, 168 yards, 1 TD
  3. Elijah Mead, Waukesha North, 6 catches, 146 yards, 2 TD
  4. Joey Flaherty, Oak Creek, 5 catches, 141 yards
  5. Drew Wagner, Kettle Moraine, 7 catches, 127 yards

