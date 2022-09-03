Nate Kollath, Jayden Gordon lead the Milwaukee area's Week 3 top football performers
Here's a look at Week 3 top performers based on individual stats and game summaries received through Sunday morning. For statewide stats, visit WisSports.net .
Top passers from Week 3
- Nate Kollath, Sussex Hamilton, 17/25, 381 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT
- Cade Palkowski, Oak Creek, 15/22, 346 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
- Brock Koeppel, Westosha Central, 15/26, 311 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT
- Chase Spellman, Kettle Moraine, 22/39, 293 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT
- Henry Kelley, Germantown, 20/35, 254 yards, 3 TD, 2 INT
Top rushers from Week 3
- Jayden Gordon, Kenosha St. Joseph, 24 carries, 230 yards, 4 TD
- Bret Hamm, Ozaukee, 24 carries, 221 yards, 2 TD
- Marco Falletti, Wilmot, 14 carries, 192 yards, 2 TD
- Wynn Stang, Mukwonago, 20 carries, 190 yards, 2 TD
- Sam Steuber, Muskego, 20 carries, 138 yards, 2 TD
Top receivers from Week 3
- Sawyer Kowalkowski, Ozaukee, 6 catches, 201 yards, 3 TD
- Collin Meininger, Westosha Central, 7 catches, 168 yards, 1 TD
- Elijah Mead, Waukesha North, 6 catches, 146 yards, 2 TD
- Joey Flaherty, Oak Creek, 5 catches, 141 yards
- Drew Wagner, Kettle Moraine, 7 catches, 127 yards
