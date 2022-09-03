Read full article on original website
Stryker @ Swanton Volleyball
SWANTON – Sofie Taylor recorded 34 assists and added 18 digs a Swanton remained unbeaten after a straight set win over Stryker. Morgan Smith had a 30/34 hitting night for the Bulldogs with 14 kills. Stryker was paced by Sage Woolace with 24 digs and Gabby Ramon went 18/18...
Hilltop/Stryker/Swanton @ Edgerton Cross Country
TOP TEN PLACER … Swanton’s Joe Mosko ran a 27:44 to finish ninth as the Bulldogs were joined by Stryker and Hilltop for a quad meet at Edgerton. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
High School Sports Roundup For September 6, 2022
SWANTON – Sofie Taylor recorded 34 assists and added 18 digs a Swanton remained unbeaten after a stra... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Jude Armstrong (Wauseon)
The male Athlete of the Week is Wauseon football player Jude Armstrong. The Wauseon senior scored four touchdowns and snagged two interceptions, one of which he returned for score, in a 28-12 win over Napoleon. PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker
On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
Tiffin Youth Football League kicks Fostoria Bills out of 2022 league
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Controversy surrounds the Tiffin Youth Football league. The league’s board members confirmed that a Fostoria team could no longer play in the league for the year. The league has been around for years, but this year many players branched off and created their own team...
Rusty Schlenk Leads Flag To Flag At Oakshade Raceway
WAUSEON, OH – The six-time Oakshade Raceway Late Model track champion, Rusty Schlenk, dominated a caution-free DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature event at Oakshade Raceway on Saturday night to earn his third feature win of the season. Schlenk, out of McClure, Ohio, started on the pole of the 25-lap...
Unis Foster (1935-2022)
Unis Anna Foster, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away on September 3, 2022, at the Ayden Healthcare Center of Wauseon. Unis cared for her family and her home all of her life. Unis was born on December 20, 1935, in Detroit, MI, to the late Laurence Albert and Genevieve Marie (Adermons) Summerfield.
Leslie Leininger (1946-2022)
Leslie Lee Leininger, age 76, of Wauseon, passed away on September 2, 2022 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Leslie worked at Multicast Foundry for many years. Leslie was born on July 1, 1946 in Wauseon to the late Galen and Alta (Burkholder) Leininger. He later graduated from Pettisville High School.
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
Anna Buda (1931-2022)
Anna L. Buda, 90, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on December 23, 1931, in Farmer, Ohio, to Wallace H. and Florence E. (Bayes) Buda. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1949, meeting regularly...
Harold Jaggers (1932-2022)
Harold L. Jaggers, age 90, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center. Harold worked for 24 years at Hayes-Albion and retired from Metal Forge. He was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Harold was a n advisor...
FCCC Celebrates Fall Sports Spirit Day
2022 FALL SPORTS … Four County Career Center recently celebrated Fall Sports Spirit Day. 130 student athletes, cheerleaders, and band members from all 22 associate schools were recognized. Shown above are the students from Fulton County and below are students representing Williams County. The Career Center wishes all of its student athletes a successful fall sports season!
Michael Sauder (1963-2022)
Michael E. Sauder, age 59, a lifelong resident of Archbold passed away unexpectedly on August 30, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1963 in Peoria, Illinois to Charles and Sandra Sauder. He married Pamela (Klopfenstein) on November 10, 1984. Before graduating from Archbold High School in the class of...
Doris Klopfenstein (1924-2022)
Doris M. Klopfenstein, age 98, passed away Saturday morning, September 3, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home in Archbold after a period of declining health. Before living in the nursing home for several months, Doris lived in Independent Living at Fairlawn. Before moving to Fairlawn, she lived her entire life in the Wauseon area.
David Spiess (1957-2022)
David Blaine Spiess, 65 years old, of Lyons, born June 25, 1957 to the late Blaine Wilson Spiess and Helen (Dick) Spiess, passed away in his home suddenly on September 4, 2022. Dave as he liked to be called, had a passion for horses that ran deep in his family...
Edgerton Class Of 1966 Holds Gathering
REUNION … The Edgerton Class of 1966 gathered on August 22, 2022, at the lake home of Shirley Snyder in Coldwater, MI. The afternoon was spent visiting, reminiscing, and enjoying the beautiful weather. Those in attendance were as follows: (Front) Shirley Grandey Snyder and Steve Walker. (Middle) Karen Jerger Pardee, Marilyn Stark Nes, Shirley Johnson Little, Ruth Sanders Walker, Paula Casebere Dockery and Karen Fugley Camo. (Back) Wayne Wilson, Scott Blue, Bob Witsaman, Ron Apt, Fred Kimpel and Keith Whitman. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Toledo Named Best Minor League City; Fort Wayne Fourth
Toledo, Ohio recently topped the list of the top five minor league sports cities according to”Livability”. “If there’s one thing you need to know about Toledoans, it’s that they show up for their beloved Mud Hens”, detailed “Livability” on their website. “The Toledo...
Gabriella Weaver Crowned Queen For Edgerton Homecoming
The Edgerton High School Fall 2022 Homecoming Ceremony took place before the football game on September 2, 2022. The ceremony began at 6:15. The final Queen Candidate, Miss Gabriella Weaver, was crowned Queen that evening. Gabby’s parents are Trevor and Amanda Weaver. She has two brothers, Elijah (19), and...
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
