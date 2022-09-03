Read full article on original website
Hilltop/Stryker/Swanton @ Edgerton Cross Country
TOP TEN PLACER … Swanton’s Joe Mosko ran a 27:44 to finish ninth as the Bulldogs were joined by Stryker and Hilltop for a quad meet at Edgerton. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
Gabriella Weaver Crowned Queen For Edgerton Homecoming
The Edgerton High School Fall 2022 Homecoming Ceremony took place before the football game on September 2, 2022. The ceremony began at 6:15. The final Queen Candidate, Miss Gabriella Weaver, was crowned Queen that evening. Gabby’s parents are Trevor and Amanda Weaver. She has two brothers, Elijah (19), and...
Fulton County Fair Continues To Bring The Fun
1001 NACHTS… A Fulton County Fair staple, the 1001 Nachts swings down with riders on it. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair began this past week on Friday, September 2nd. Continuing until Thursday the 8th, the fair gives a week-long opportunit... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
Edgerton Class Of 1966 Holds Gathering
REUNION … The Edgerton Class of 1966 gathered on August 22, 2022, at the lake home of Shirley Snyder in Coldwater, MI. The afternoon was spent visiting, reminiscing, and enjoying the beautiful weather. Those in attendance were as follows: (Front) Shirley Grandey Snyder and Steve Walker. (Middle) Karen Jerger Pardee, Marilyn Stark Nes, Shirley Johnson Little, Ruth Sanders Walker, Paula Casebere Dockery and Karen Fugley Camo. (Back) Wayne Wilson, Scott Blue, Bob Witsaman, Ron Apt, Fred Kimpel and Keith Whitman. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Anna Buda (1931-2022)
Anna L. Buda, 90, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on December 23, 1931, in Farmer, Ohio, to Wallace H. and Florence E. (Bayes) Buda. She graduated from Bryan High School in 1949, meeting regularly...
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
Bean Creek Valley History Center To Put On Lantern Tour
In Fayette, at the Historical Pleasant View Union Cemetery, the Bean Creek Valley History Center will be holding their annual Lantern Tour on September 22. Located at 298 Walnut Street in Fayette, the tour will begin at 6:30 p.m. sharp, with a cost of five dollars. Money will be collected at the cemetery prior to the tour.
Bryan Area Foundation Awards Final Scholarship Of Year
Congratulations to Patrolwoman Ashley Eberly with the Village of Edgerton Police Department on receiving the Robert F. Flightner Memorial Law Enforcement Scholarship. This annual scholarship is for the training and education of law enforcement officers in Williams County. Pictured is Ashley (left) accepting the scholarship from Bryan Area Foundation Scholarship...
High School Sports Roundup For September 6, 2022
SWANTON – Sofie Taylor recorded 34 assists and added 18 digs a Swanton remained unbeaten after a stra... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE PUBLISHER: Though the name has changed throughout the years from newspaper mergers and territory expansion, our...
Two Holes-In-One Recorded At Riverside Greens In Stryker
On August 27, 2022, Bret Sanderson from Paulding, Ohio aced the par 3, 180-yard, 14th hole at Riverside Greens G.C. in Stryker, Ohio. His club of choice was a 4/5 hybrid. Congratulations. On September 2, 2022, Larry Gorsuch of West Unity, Ohio aced the par 3 130 yard 14th hole...
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
Unis Foster (1935-2022)
Unis Anna Foster, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away on September 3, 2022, at the Ayden Healthcare Center of Wauseon. Unis cared for her family and her home all of her life. Unis was born on December 20, 1935, in Detroit, MI, to the late Laurence Albert and Genevieve Marie (Adermons) Summerfield.
Five Generations Of The Colon Family
FAMILY … Seated are Burdell (90 years of age) and Diane Colon (88). Standing left to right is Amanda (Moats) Wieland (39), Dakoda Moats (19) holding Saige Moats (10 days) and Kelly (Colon) Priester (61). Burdell and Diane are the parents of Kelly, Kelly is the mother of Amanda, Amanda is the mother of Dakoda and Dakoda is the father of Saige. Burdell and Diane have lived in West Unity their entire lives with Burdell owning a business and Diane formerly drove school bus for Hilltop until retirement. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm celebrates opening day
OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — The rain has not made it easy for pumpkin farmers, but Dan Gust, the owner of the Gust Brother's Pumpkin Farm in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, said it will still be a good year for them. The farm opened to the public on Monday, and Gust...
David Spiess (1957-2022)
David Blaine Spiess, 65 years old, of Lyons, born June 25, 1957 to the late Blaine Wilson Spiess and Helen (Dick) Spiess, passed away in his home suddenly on September 4, 2022. Dave as he liked to be called, had a passion for horses that ran deep in his family...
Phyllis Griffin (1930-2022)
Phyllis Heisler Griffin, 92, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance. Phyllis was born January 31, 1930, in Edgerton, Ohio, daughter of the late Clarence and Blanche (Haase) Heisler. She was a 1948 graduate of Farmer High School. She married...
Harold Jaggers (1932-2022)
Harold L. Jaggers, age 90, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center. Harold worked for 24 years at Hayes-Albion and retired from Metal Forge. He was a US Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Harold was a n advisor...
Antwerp UMC Casts Vote
Antwerp United Methodist Church (AUMC) members made a historic decision on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Their members voted in favor (73-1) to leave the United Methodist Church denomination. This disaffiliation will be official as of December 31, 2022. Speaking with Pastor Mike Schneider and AUMC trustee chair, Benny Wyckoff, the...
Stryker @ Swanton Volleyball
SWANTON – Sofie Taylor recorded 34 assists and added 18 digs a Swanton remained unbeaten after a straight set win over Stryker. Morgan Smith had a 30/34 hitting night for the Bulldogs with 14 kills. Stryker was paced by Sage Woolace with 24 digs and Gabby Ramon went 18/18...
Leslie Leininger (1946-2022)
Leslie Lee Leininger, age 76, of Wauseon, passed away on September 2, 2022 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Leslie worked at Multicast Foundry for many years. Leslie was born on July 1, 1946 in Wauseon to the late Galen and Alta (Burkholder) Leininger. He later graduated from Pettisville High School.
