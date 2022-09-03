Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes bounce back against in-state foes, beat Dayton 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in OhioTravel MavenSpringfield, OH
21Years Ago, A Women Disappeared Before Her Wedding DayJeffery MacDayton, OH
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City fire hydrant flushing set to begin
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City water department will be flushing fire hydrants Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Oct. 7, between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. • Monday, Sept. 26, all hydrants from South First Street to Hathaway, including the Roslyn area. • Tuesday, Sept. 27, all hydrants starting...
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington mayor presents Mayor’s Beautification Awards
COVINGTON — In the village of Covington, the Mayor’s Beautification Awards were presented to homeowners who have put work into their properties to increase the attractiveness of their properties. Mayor Ed McCord presented the awards to the homeowners of four properties during a Covington Village Council general meeting...
miamivalleytoday.com
WM plans annual Cruise-In
WEST MILTON — Cars and trucks of all makes, models and years will be on display in downtown West Milton on Saturday, Sept. 17, during the 14th annual West Milton Rotary Cruise-In. “We usually just shut down the road at 571,” Cruise-In organizer Brian Tomlinson said. “We block the road off, and then line all the cars up through there.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Council OKs historic district zoning code amendment
TROY — An amendment to the city of Troy Zoning Code regarding the historic preservation overlay district was approved by Troy City Council Tuesday evening. This was the third and final reading of an amendment that has been the subject of public discourse since late July. The zoning changes come in response to an ongoing legal battle over the demolition of 112-118 W. Main St., which was damaged in a 2020 tornado and approved for demolition by the Troy Planning Commission.
miamivalleytoday.com
Baker’s Locksmith opens in downtown Troy
TROY — A new locksmith business has come to Troy. Baker’s Locksmith, located at 101 Public Square, celebrated opening its doors with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning on Sept. 6. The proprietors, Ericka and Kyle Baker, finally settled on a spot in Troy after a year-and-a-half long...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy girls tennis team improved to 9-2 with a 4-1 win over Carroll Tuesday at Troy High School. In singles, Nina Short defeated Lucy Buhman 6-3, 6-3; Elizabeth Niemi defeated Meredith Sanders 6-1, 6-0 and Josie Romick defeated Maria Camacho 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, Olivia Johnston...
miamivalleytoday.com
Covington hosts 30th Fort Rowdy Days
COVINGTON – This Labor Day weekend Covington Community Park was the location of the village of Covington’s 30th annual Fort Rowdy Days festival. The weekend-long event began with opening ceremonies involving presentations introducing the event, vendors and food. A bagpipe player performed a rendition of “America the Beautiful,” which many audience members including children enjoyed. Following this, two boy scouts raised the flag while the Covington High School Marching Band, directed by Jessica Moore, performed the National Anthem. Then, the cannon was shot off to mark the beginning of the festival.
miamivalleytoday.com
Shoulder injury couldn’t keep Piqua athlete down
PIQUA — Reagan Sloan, of Piqua, was nearing the end of her high school athletic career when a shoulder injury sidelined her in fall 2021. Sloan dislocated her shoulder in her senior night volleyball game and received immediate care from Erin Schmerge, Piqua schools’ athletic trainer from Premier Health’s Center for Sports Medicine at the Hyatt Center in Tipp City.
miamivalleytoday.com
Calling artists for a Holiday Affair
TIPP CITY — Call to artists. Tipp City Area Arts Council will once again be hosting the Holiday Affair on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during downtown Tipp City’s A Yuletide Winter’s Gathering weekend at the Tipp City Zion Lutheran Church. Handmade gifts...
miamivalleytoday.com
Zion Lutheran Church to hold garage sale
TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is holding its annual Mum Festival Garage Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22 and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23. Proceeds from the sale support Zion’s outreach ministries....
miamivalleytoday.com
Stillwater Stargazers host telescope demonstration
TROY — Members of the Stillwater Stargazers club gathered on the square in downtown Troy on Friday, Sept. 2, setting up telescopes and high-powered binoculars for a public demonstration. “It’s a good time,” club outreach Chairman Mike Feinstein said. “The moon can be seen in daylight; it’s going to...
miamivalleytoday.com
Prep Foootball Preview
There will be an MVL showdown this week. Two of the four unbeaten teams in conference play will meet this week with Piqua (3-0, 2-0) traveling to Xenia (3-0, 2-0). Piqua quarterback Brady Ouhl is 18 for 22 passing for 369 yards and six touchdowns as Piqua has outscored opponents 172-0.
miamivalleytoday.com
Versailles MusicFest set for Sept. 10
VERAILLES — Versailles MusicFest, set for Saturday, Sept. 10, welcomes all ages from all communities to the upcoming free festival. The event will be held from noon to 11 p.m. at Versailles Heritage Park. Food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase. No carry-in coolers will be...
miamivalleytoday.com
Little Miss and Master Pumpkin Pageant set for Oct. 12
BRADFORD — The Bradford Pumpkin Show will host its 16th Annual Little Miss & Master Pumpkin Pageant on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. The pageant will begin at 4:30 p.m. on the north end entertainment stage with the winners announced following the parade. This event is sponsored by Littman-Thomas Agency,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare certified a ‘Great place to work’
TROY – Troy Rehabilitation and Healthcare, in Troy, has been certified as a “Great place to work” for its employees, by Great Place to Work Institute, an independent research and consulting firm. Great place to work certification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience. Rankings are...
miamivalleytoday.com
Above all … sportsmanship
Troy’s Devon Strobel, No. 22, helps Indian Sam Schmising to his feet during Friday’s “Battle on the Miami.” The Piqua Indians beat the Trojans of Troy by a score of 59-0.
miamivalleytoday.com
Financial workshops offered at Piqua Public Library
PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library will host four free Financial Workshop events from 5:30 to 8 p.m. beginning Thursday, Oct. 6 in the Louis Room. Three additional workshops are scheduled at the same time the following three Thursdays, Oct. 13, 20, and 27. Collin Crowe is a financial...
miamivalleytoday.com
Partners in Hope to host Caregivers Senior Resource Fair
TROY — Partners in Hope will host a Caregivers Senior Resource Fair on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.at Troy View Church, 1770 N. County Road 25A, Troy. “We are excited to host our first Caregivers Senior Resource Fair. In addition to the many resource representatives that will be there, we will also have raffles and box lunches. It’s important to build relationships with our seniors and educate them on the many resources that are available”, said Bethany Kendall, Caregivers Coordinator.
