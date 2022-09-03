Read full article on original website
Related
Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez spotted with Andrea Iervolino: Who is the hunk?
Only Murders in the Building star Selena Gomez is having the time of her life celebrating her30th birthday. Days after hosting a star-studded birthday party in a fierce sequin and feather gown, the former child Disney star headed to Italy, but she wasn't alone. On Wednesday, August 4, The Daily...
Love is Blind stars Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are getting a DIVORCE!
Nearly six months after viewers watched Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones —who connected in the pods during the Love is Blind's second season—tie the knot during the finale, the pair announced their split in a joint statement. "After much thought, we're saddened to share that we have separated...
New teaser for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO drama unveils more cast mates
A new teaser for the Weeknd’s upcoming HBO series The Idol has been released, which gives a look at more of the cast in character. The trailer shows quick footage of the players, including Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Mike Dean, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.
Hypebae
BIBI Confirmed to Join Second Season of Netflix's 'Sweet Home'
Sweet Home, Netflix‘s dystopian K-drama, is set to return with a second season. The streaming platform confirmed that one of the new actors to join the cast includes musician BIBI. A representative of the TV series announced that the artist will be joining the forthcoming installment, although details have...
RELATED PEOPLE
Kourtney Kardashian STRADDLES husband Travis Barker while he rocks out on drums
There's no doubt about it, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying married life! The couple proved they're still PDA strong with a racy video shared on social media in which the Poosh founder, 43, straddled the Blink-182 drummer, 46, as he practiced his drums on Friday. Writing, "Practice makes...
Megan Thee Stallion dresses to impress in a figure-hugging blue and neon jumpsuit
Megan Thee Stallion posed up a storm ahead of performing in Osaka, Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday. Taking to Instagram the rapper, 27, looked sensational as she dressed to impress in a figure-hugging blue and green paneled jumpsuit. The star shared the gallery of snaps to her...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares picture with her daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving all aspects of being a mom. On Sunday she posted two photos on her verified Instagram account, which showed the actress spending time with her's and husband Nick Jonas' baby daughter, Malti. Being mindful not to show the entire face of her little girl, whom...
Kylie Jenner whispers baby son's secret name to fan who gasps in shock
This might be one of the biggest secrets of pop culture today, but one lucky fan FINALLY knows the secret mystery name of Kylie Jenner's baby boy. In a TikTok shared by fan Colt Paulsen, the makeup mogul left him in shock as she secretly revealed the name she's chosen for her second child to them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robert Downey Jr. has touching message for wife of 17 years on anniversary
Robert Downey Jr. celebrated the true love in his life Saturday while celebrating his 17-year wedding anniversary with his wife Susan. The 57-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor shared a snap across his social media platforms from their Jewish wedding ceremony in New York. The couple met while working on the 2003...
Mystery Woman May Have Conclusive Footage of Harry Styles Chris Pine 'Spit'
The internet has been rocked by footage showing Styles allegedly "spitting" on "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Pine.
Don't Worry Darling "spitgate" seemingly resolved as Chris Pine issues statement and Harry Styles' sources react
Don't Worry Darling has been plagued by controversy in recent weeks – but the latest rumor to hit the internet has been debunked just hours after it began. According to a representative for Chris Pine, Harry Styles did not spit on his co-star. If you're confused at just how...
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'
Tori Spelling revealed her "co-parenting" routine with Dean McDermott as photos surfaced of the family spending time with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's mother Candy Spelling. Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple's 5-year-old son, enjoyed time at the beach Monday in Malibu. Monday's outing reportedly marks the first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zac Efron addresses plastic surgery rumours and claims jaw ‘grew’ due to accident
Zac Efron has addressed rumours that he underwent plastic surgery, with the actor revealing that changes to the shape of his jaw were actually the result of an injury.The High School Musical star, 34, first sparked plastic surgery speculation in April 2021, when he appeared in a clip promoting an Earth Day special with Bill Nye. At the time, fans were quick to notice a difference in the structure of Efron’s face, with many questioning whether his newly pronounced jaw was the result of cosmetic surgery.In a new interview with Men’s Health, Efron addressed the viral conversation about his...
Adriana Lima & Andre Lemmers Are New Parents: It's a Boy!
Adriana Lima is a mom again — the 41-year-old supermodel has given birth to her third child, her first with boyfriend Andre Lemmers. Lima gave birth to son Cyan Lima Lemmers on August 29 in Santa Monica, People magazine reports. She told the outlet the uniquely colorful name was...
‘Miss Flo’: Florence Pugh’s stylist makes subtle dig at Olivia Wilde amid feud rumours
Florence Pugh’s stylist called the actor “Miss Flo” in an apparent jibe at Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde.The upcoming film, starring Pugh and Harry Styles, has been plagued by reports of behind-the-scenes drama, including a rumoured “falling out” between Pugh and Wilde.One of the biggest indicators of this falling out came when Shia LaBeouf, who was originally cast in Styles’ role, shared a video of Wilde asking him to return to the production.Appearing to hint at friction with Pugh, Wilde says in the clip: “I think this might be a bit of a wake-up call for Miss Flo.”On...
Game of Thrones already spoilt the fate of a major House of the Dragon character
House of the Dragon has already had one of its major twists spoiled… by none other than Game of Thrones. Be warned, we're about to delve into major book spoilers which might not play out on-screen for many seasons yet, but involve a key character from the new show. So, go no further if you want your House of the Dragon viewing experience to remain unspoiled.
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian Barker to Release Collections With Boohoo as Sustainability Ambassador, Unveiling the First During NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian Barker has teamed with Boohoo. The television personality and founder of Poosh has been named the fast-fashion e-tailer’s sustainability ambassador; she’ll release two capsule collections. The first, a 45-piece line, will be unveiled during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 13 at a see now, buy now presentation.More from WWDTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert"The Kardashians" Premiere Red Carpet: PHOTOSPantone's Fall 2022 Colors on the NYFW Runway “When Boohoo first approached me to collaborate on a line, I was concerned about the effects of the fast-fashion industry on our planet,” Barker said in a...
Singer Rita Ora and director Taika Waititi are MARRIED!
Congratulations might be in order for Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, as the couple reportedly got married, a year after first going public with their relationship. The singer and director are thought to have met back in March 2021, going on to make things red carpet official that August. Fans first speculated that the pair were engaged in September of the same year, with Rita sporting a ring on her fourth finger during the couple's Met Gala appearance.
Jennifer Lawrence's Pixie Haircut Still Stirs Up a Few Feelings
Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about her infamous pixie-haircut era. The actor recently appeared in Vogue's "73 Questions" series, and when asked if she has advice for anyone who wants to try out the haircut, she had quite a bit to get off her chest. "First off, that's mean," Lawrence...
Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’
Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
Floor8
New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!https://www.floor8.com/
Comments / 1