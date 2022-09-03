ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Holiday traveler reflects on his trip on the Alabama roadways

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the holiday weekend is coming to an end, you may have run into some traffic on your way home. Thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the Wiregrass on their way home from a weekend upon the sand as they celebrated the Labor Day holiday.
LIST: Even more movies that were filmed in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There have been plenty of films made right here in the Yellowhammer State. In fact, there are so many that News 19 couldn’t fit all of them in one article. Last December, News 19 posted an article entitled, “Did you know these hit movies...
ADPH: New COVID-19 booster shots available soon in Alabama

(WHNT) — Several shipments of COVID-19 booster shots that target new variants are expected to arrive in Alabama very soon, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). In a statement on Friday, September 2, ADPH said they will receive the new boosters in “the coming days.”
