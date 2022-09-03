Read full article on original website
Holiday traveler reflects on his trip on the Alabama roadways
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — As the holiday weekend is coming to an end, you may have run into some traffic on your way home. Thousands of southbound motorists are streaming through the Wiregrass on their way home from a weekend upon the sand as they celebrated the Labor Day holiday.
Florida medical examiner’s office runs out of space delaying autopsies, funerals
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The District 1 medical examiner says her office is in desperate need of a new facility with more space. This is the only district in Florida without a facility dedicated strictly to the medical examiner. District 1 employees operate out of a 4,000 square-foot space at Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola.
LIST: Even more movies that were filmed in Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There have been plenty of films made right here in the Yellowhammer State. In fact, there are so many that News 19 couldn’t fit all of them in one article. Last December, News 19 posted an article entitled, “Did you know these hit movies...
ADPH: New COVID-19 booster shots available soon in Alabama
(WHNT) — Several shipments of COVID-19 booster shots that target new variants are expected to arrive in Alabama very soon, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). In a statement on Friday, September 2, ADPH said they will receive the new boosters in “the coming days.”
