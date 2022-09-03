ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

National Minority Donor Awareness Month

The need for minority donors is critical. Nearly 60% of the more than 100,000 people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in the United States are from communities of color, but only three in 10 are registered organ, eye and tissue donors. Although transplants can be successful regardless of the race or ethnicity of the donor and recipient, the chance of longer-term survival may be greater if the donor and recipient share a similar genetic background.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Judge decides Ditech must return unclaimed money to states

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A loan company has been ordered to give over half a million dollars back to Illinoisans. Ditech, a home loan company, filed bankruptcy in New York in 2019. A court ordered Ditech to find people who overpaid them and return their funds. Of the $119...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Bright Spot: September 5

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA News at 5 p.m. WCIA News at 6 p.m. WCIA News at 10...
FACEBOOK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Abbott, TX
WCIA

U of I System reaches record enrollment

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Total enrollment in the University of Illinois System has reached a record high this fall. System President Tim Killeen announced on Wednesday that collective enrollment at the universities in Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign is 94,861 this fall. That number is split between 59,320 undergraduates and 35,541 graduate students. Killeen said that enrollment […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Rainfall reports from Labor Day Weekend 2022

Batches of scattered heavy rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois over the weekend. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area from Friday, September 2nd through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Decatur business receives state electric vehicle manufacturing grant

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A business in Decatur is receiving more than $2 million in tax incentives to start manufacturing electrical vehicle parts.   Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the first Reimagining Electric Vehicle grant will go towards T/CCI Manufacturing’s compressor plant in Decatur. T/CCI currently makes compressors for combustion vehicles at this plant and manufactures electrical […]
DECATUR, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Beto O'rourke
WCIA

Cowan wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week

WCIA — Unity’s Will Cowan is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner. The senior took a reverse handoff, broke one tackle, then nearly took off another defender’s helmet near the goal line, before plowing his way past another defender for a touchdown in the Rockets’ blowout win at rival St. Joseph-Ogden Friday […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy