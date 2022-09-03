Read full article on original website
National Minority Donor Awareness Month
The need for minority donors is critical. Nearly 60% of the more than 100,000 people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in the United States are from communities of color, but only three in 10 are registered organ, eye and tissue donors. Although transplants can be successful regardless of the race or ethnicity of the donor and recipient, the chance of longer-term survival may be greater if the donor and recipient share a similar genetic background.
Judge decides Ditech must return unclaimed money to states
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A loan company has been ordered to give over half a million dollars back to Illinoisans. Ditech, a home loan company, filed bankruptcy in New York in 2019. A court ordered Ditech to find people who overpaid them and return their funds. Of the $119...
40 years ago today, Iowa paperboy went missing … and hasn’t been found
Today marks 40 years that one of the most high-profile cases of a missing child in modern times began in Iowa. The story of the missing West Des Moines paperboy continues to captivate people worldwide. Johnny Gosch disappeared in the early hours of September 5, 1982 on his paper route.
Bright Spot: September 5
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can send pictures and videos to news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA News at 5 p.m. WCIA News at 6 p.m. WCIA News at 10...
Southern Illinois named among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US
Looking to plan one last late-summer road trip or look ahead for fall travels? Southern Illinois might be the next destination for you.
U of I System reaches record enrollment
ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Total enrollment in the University of Illinois System has reached a record high this fall. System President Tim Killeen announced on Wednesday that collective enrollment at the universities in Chicago, Springfield and Urbana-Champaign is 94,861 this fall. That number is split between 59,320 undergraduates and 35,541 graduate students. Killeen said that enrollment […]
Rainfall reports from Labor Day Weekend 2022
Batches of scattered heavy rain and storms pushed through parts of Central Illinois over the weekend. Here’s a look at some of the reports from the area from Friday, September 2nd through Tuesday, September 6th, 2022. NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify […]
Decatur business receives state electric vehicle manufacturing grant
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A business in Decatur is receiving more than $2 million in tax incentives to start manufacturing electrical vehicle parts. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday the first Reimagining Electric Vehicle grant will go towards T/CCI Manufacturing’s compressor plant in Decatur. T/CCI currently makes compressors for combustion vehicles at this plant and manufactures electrical […]
Cowan wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week
WCIA — Unity’s Will Cowan is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner. The senior took a reverse handoff, broke one tackle, then nearly took off another defender’s helmet near the goal line, before plowing his way past another defender for a touchdown in the Rockets’ blowout win at rival St. Joseph-Ogden Friday […]
