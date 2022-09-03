Read full article on original website
Related
fox44news.com
Central Texas camp for Ukrainian child refugees
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas is a temporary home for many Ukrainian refugees, so Peaceable Kingdom by Variety and Rotary Central Texas wanted to do something to help them. At Peaceable Kingdom by Variety, this weekend was about giving a safe and fun place to Ukrainian refugees. “Everyone...
fox44news.com
AdventHealth Central Texas launching CLIP program
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – AdventHealth Central Texas, in a partnership with Central Texas College, is beginning a new program they say is the “first-of-its-kind.”. The CLIP, or Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention Program, kicks off on Monday, September 12. AdventHealth says the program consists of interactive classes which provide participants with the information to make long-term decisions which could drastically improve their quality of health and life. The program will last ten weeks.
fox44news.com
Plea agreement talks underway for U.S. Capitol Riot suspect Chris Grider
Washington, D.C. (FOX 44) — U.S. Capitol riot suspect and Bruceville-Eddy business owner Chris Grider initially turned down a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorneys office Tuesday during a teleconference hearing. Grider is facing a total of nine criminal charges connected to the riot on January 6th, 2020. Pictures...
fox44news.com
Body of Baylor alumna found in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Police in Tennessee said Tuesday they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a pre-dawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV on Friday morning. According to Baylor University, Fletcher graduated from the university...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
fox44news.com
Smoked salmon sold in 10 states recalled over listeria contamination
MIAMI (WFLA) — The Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall of smoked salmon sold in 10 states over a potential listeria contamination. The FDA said St. James Smokehouse of Miami voluntarily recalled 93 cases of Scotch Reserve Scottish Salmon after a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture detected the bacteria in the product.
fox44news.com
Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
By later this week, North and Central Texas will continue to see low chances for showers and thunderstorms across primarily Central Texas. Though widespread severe weather is not expected, Highs in the lower to mid 90s will and humid conditions will create plenty of instability for a few more robust storms with pea hail, very gusty outflow winds, and brief heavy downpours and minor flooding.
fox44news.com
Latest Forecast with Meteorologist Haley Fitzpatrick
Another day of isolated to scattered showers and storms are expected, primarily for those along and east of I-35. Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s across North & Central Texas.
Comments / 0