ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

California faces another day of grid-straining extreme heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miscommunication led utilities to mistakenly cut power to customers in several California cities during unprecedented demand on energy supplies, operators of the state’s electricity grid acknowledged Wednesday while warning the continuing extreme heat could prompt much larger rolling outages. The confusion occurred Tuesday afternoon...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Experts sound alarm as record heat strains Texas power grid

Record heat in Texas this summer strained but didn't break the beleaguered power grid, but experts still question its reliability. One way to improve its performance is by reducing demand. That's the message the Biden administration has been pushing and through action is now responding to by incentivizing Texans to consider greener energy solutions at home.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yreka, CA
City
Mount Shasta, CA
Weed, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Oregon State
City
Lincoln Heights, CA
Local
California Government
City
Castaic, CA
City
Weed, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

National Grid forecasts higher costs for heating season

September has arrived and cooler temperatures will soon follow. But New Yorkers may not want to crank up the heat — utility companies such as National Grid are anticipating a rise in costs this home-heating season. Joanne Coons owns an 1830s farmhouse in Clifton Park. “The inside was in...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul drops mask mandates on mass transit

Masks will no longer be required when riding mass transit in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday morning during a news conference in Brooklyn. “Masks are encouraged, but optional. This is what you’re going to see on our subways and our mass transit throughout the state of New York,” Hochul said, pointing to updated signage that will soon make its way to mass transportation hubs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hurricane Dorian produced a devastating storm surge on Ocracoke 3 years ago

Tuesday marks three years since Hurricane Dorian moved up the North Carolina coast. The storm came just under a year after Hurricane Florence produced devastating flooding in the state. Dorian's flooding problems came more from its storm surge than from the rain. That was especially the case on Ocracoke Island...
OCRACOKE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

2 of Texas' most wanted fugitives captured in Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 "Most Wanted" offenders are back in custody following their arrests in late August. William Bird, of Austin, who was on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted sex offenders list, was arrested in Austin on Aug. 10. Nathan Bingham, of Hutto, was arrested in Hutto on Aug. 24. A CrimeStopper’s reward will be paid for Bird’s arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Internet service providers drop challenge of privacy law

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — One of the strictest internet privacy laws in the United States has withstood a legal challenge, as a group of telecommunication providers has dropped its bid to overturn the Maine standard. Maine created one of the toughest rules in the nation for internet service providers...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Wildfire#The Mill Fire#Uc Davis Medical Center#Cal Fire Siskiyou
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York moves to boost biodefense firms

New York state is distributing millions of dollars to help boost biodefense firms to help research and combat infectious diseases. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday the state would spend $40 million on distribution to startup companies after an initial $15.3 million round of grant funding. The money is meant to...
INDUSTRY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Two killed in wrong-way crash on NY State Thruway, police say

Two people died on the New York State Thruway early Monday, when a motorist drove in the wrong direction and crashed into an oncoming vehicle, State Police said. Police said 68-year-old George Gonzalez of Dumont, N.J., was driving north in the Thruway's southbound lanes and struck a vehicle driven by 67-year-old Yehuda Weinstock of Chester between exits 16 and 15-a in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy