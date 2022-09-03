ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

ISP: Motorcycle chase through Evansville ends in crash

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18648z_0hh95tMA00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A high speed motorcycle pursuit ended with a crash and an arrest in Evansville overnight. Just before midnight Friday, a trooper says he spotted a black Yamaha motorcycle going fifteen over the speed limit on First Avenue.

According to a police report, the biker sped up to around 80 miles per hour after officers tried to pull him over. Indiana State Police says the suspect ignored multiple stop signs and eventually turned east on Bob Griese Pass, then north onto Heidelbach Avenue.

HFD: Car suspended in air, halfway inside dollar store

Police claim the biker led officers on a chase until he crashed on Darmstadt Road. The suspect was identified as Charles A. Fairbanks, 23, of Evansville. He was treated for his injuries until EMS arrived. After treatment at Deaconess Midtown, Fairbanks was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Charles A. Fairbanks is facing charges of:

  • Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony
  • Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Woman behind bars after crash at Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An arrest was made Monday evening at a Dollar Tree after police say a woman crashed into it. This arrest, however, was for something potentially unrelated to the accident. Law enforcement officials were dispatched to the Dollar Tree on Diamond Avenue around 5:31 p.m. for an accident report. While speaking to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crash on I-69 sends car off road, into woods

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a crash on I-69 and Highway 41. They say crews were called around 4:48 p.m. when a car went off the road and into the woods. According to police, the driver was going too fast when attempting to get...
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairbanks, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
104.1 WIKY

Murder Trial Rescheduled For Evansville Man

The trial for an Evansville man accused of killing 23 year old Keshon Hensley in March of 2021 has been rescheduled for February. A witness told police that Jerrme Cartwright admitted to the shooting on Sunburst Avenue and told her “it was either me or him”. Cartwright told...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Car crashes into yet another Dollar Tree

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two separate accidents in the Tri-State might give some residents the feeling of Déjà vu. Over the weekend, someone crashed a car into the Dollar Tree in Henderson, damaging part of the building and leaving the vehicle stuck halfway inside the building. Shockingly, it happened again — this time in Evansville. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Child shot on Garvin Street identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the September 4 death of a 6 year old child. Officials say the child has been identified as Malachi Copeland of Evansville. Authorities say an autopsy determined he died from a single gunshot wound to the head. ORIGINAL STORY […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found near Daviess Co. pond identified

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman who was found dead near a pond last week. Jackie Deno, 68, of Utica, was identified by the coroner’s office as the woman who passed away on the 12000 block of Vertrees Road. The Daviess County Sheriff’s office lists this case […]
UTICA, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Isp#Yamaha#Indiana State Police#Ems#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Court Docs: Vincennes man mailed meth to Indiana from California

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man was sentenced to over 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to methamphetamine trafficking charges. According to release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Indiana, Christopher Wrought’s charges stemmed from an investigation that started in April 2021. The release stated that […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Driver hurt in Vanderburgh Co. crash

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say their was a single car crash at St. Joseph Ave. and Mill Rd. It happened around 11:15 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Lloyd crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Case closed for missing 90-year-old man

RICHMOND, Ky. (WEHT) — An elderly man that seemingly vanished over the weekend was found, authorities say. 90-year-old Cletus Gentry was reported missing from a Richmond home just before midnight Saturday. Authorities believed he may have left the area in a white 2013 Chevy Impala. Monday morning, Kentucky State Police say the investigation into his […]
RICHMOND, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Auto theft suspect threatens to push car into river

EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department believe a victim has been in contact with the person who allegedly stole their car. According to a police report, the victim reached out to officers and told them a relative borrowed their car and refused to give it back. The victim says they’re close to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

“Active situation” ends in Smith Mills

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, a large law enforcement presence was spotted on KY-136 in Smith Mills. A portion of the road was blocked off to traffic, and Trooper Corey King told us it was an “active situation”. Trooper King said authorities believed there was a barricaded man in a house, possibly with […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
WIBC.com

Mother Arrested For OWI After Crashing With Kids In Her Car

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — A woman was arrested for driving while impaired Friday night in southern Indiana, while her young children were in the car with her. Indiana State Police believe Justa Shinn was impaired after finding marijuana gummies and two bags of pot in her car. The crash...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

Investigation underway after juvenile shot in Evansville

An investigation is underway in Evansville after a Juvenile was shot. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Garvin Street and Sweetser Avenue for shots fired Sunday night. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. No other...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

30K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy