ISP: Motorcycle chase through Evansville ends in crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A high speed motorcycle pursuit ended with a crash and an arrest in Evansville overnight. Just before midnight Friday, a trooper says he spotted a black Yamaha motorcycle going fifteen over the speed limit on First Avenue.

According to a police report, the biker sped up to around 80 miles per hour after officers tried to pull him over. Indiana State Police says the suspect ignored multiple stop signs and eventually turned east on Bob Griese Pass, then north onto Heidelbach Avenue.

Police claim the biker led officers on a chase until he crashed on Darmstadt Road. The suspect was identified as Charles A. Fairbanks, 23, of Evansville. He was treated for his injuries until EMS arrived. After treatment at Deaconess Midtown, Fairbanks was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Charles A. Fairbanks is facing charges of:

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

Reckless Driving, Class C Misdemeanor

