Yuma County, AZ

Yuma County Detention Center inmate found dead

By Dillon Fuhrman
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Friday, September 2, an inmate at the Yuma County Detention Center (YCDC) was found dead.

According to a press release, Officers at YCDC conducted their routine security checks when they detected an unresponsive inmate. Medical personnel at YCDC immediately responded

The inmate, identified as Kevin Pooler, was pronounced dead on scene.

Originally, Pooler was booked into YCDC by the Yuma Police Department (YPD) on an Out-Of-State Warrant and Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

So far, no next of kin has been notified and the case is under investigation.

Comments / 4

Pavonay Duprey
4d ago

You put it in the news prior to notifying next of kin? Medical personnel responded right away?! Did they start CPR first? Stop it.

