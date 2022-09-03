ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siskiyou County, CA

KTVZ

Red flag warnings are in place all across C.O.

Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night. But the smoke will linger, as winds become light and variable. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The high-pressure center does not budge much, so we are expecting to stay hot and breezy Wednesday. We have several variations of fire weather watches and warnings in place over the next couple of days.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KTVZ

Coast Guard ends search for 9 missing in floatplane crash

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search Monday afternoon for nine people, including a child, who were missing after a floatplane crashed in the waters of Puget Sound northwest of Seattle. The body of a 10th person, an unidentified female, was recovered by a...
ACCIDENTS
KTVZ

Two sisters who survived the Holocaust died in Alabama 11 days apart

Two sisters who survived the Holocaust, and fulfilled their fathers dream to make it to America, died days apart from each other in Alabama, according to the Alabama Holocaust Education Center. Ruth Scheuer Siegler, 95, died on September 3 and her sister, Ilse Scheuer Nathan, 98, died 10 days before...
ALABAMA STATE
KTVZ

Fire watches and warnings for most of C.O. begin tomorrow

Our skies will remain clear for many, but a smoky haze will linger. Lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s, with calm winds. As long as the wildfires continue to burn, many of us will see a chance of that smoky haze sticking around. For some, it could be pretty thick. Highs will be in the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds will build on Wednesday, but we are not expecting any showers.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

When the fire weather warning ends, a watch soon begins

Many will see some clearing of that smoky haze Wednesday night. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will be in the mid-30s to upper 40s. Winds will become light and variable this evening and stay that way through the night. We are expecting a lot of sunshine and cooler temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Cooler air will mix in from the north and deliver daytime highs in the low 80s Thursday and the low to mid-80s Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
KTVZ

Hot, breezy, hazy, chance of T-storms

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We will see plenty of sunshine today, but air quality will worsen for many, as light and variable winds turn northerly at 10-20 mph and gust as high as 20-25 mph. Highs today will be in the low 90's. Some thunderheads will build as some moisture moves in over these hot temperatures. Many will see some clearing of that smoky haze tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will be in the mid 30's to upper 40's. Winds will become light and variable this evening and stay that way through the night.
ENVIRONMENT

