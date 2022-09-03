GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... We will see plenty of sunshine today, but air quality will worsen for many, as light and variable winds turn northerly at 10-20 mph and gust as high as 20-25 mph. Highs today will be in the low 90's. Some thunderheads will build as some moisture moves in over these hot temperatures. Many will see some clearing of that smoky haze tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear and lows will be in the mid 30's to upper 40's. Winds will become light and variable this evening and stay that way through the night.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO