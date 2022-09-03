Edge & Mysterios Gain Retribution Over Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)

Read full article on original website
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.
AEW Reportedly Held Talent Meeting Today
AEW reportedly held a talent meeting today before tonight’s Dynamite as the promotion reels from its post-All Out media scrum drama. According to Fightful Select, the meeting was set to take place at 4:15 ET and was set to feature talent, coaches, and announcers with Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley planned to lead the meeting.
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
Matt Hardy Recalls Backstage Tension Over CM Punk in WWE
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, AEW star Matt Hardy spoke about tension surrounding CM Punk when they were both working for WWE. Matt Hardy said the following on Punk (via WrestlingInc.com):. “Some people in the office were very split on [Punk]. Paul Heyman...
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business
On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed all the backstage drama from AEW All Out, including CM Punk trashing Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega while seated next to AEW owner Tony Khan at the post-show media scrum. Prinze Jr. said that Punk making those types of comments with Khan seated right next to him indicated that AEW is lacking leadership. Highlights from his comments are below.
Latest on CM Punk’s Meeting With Tony Khan And Perception Around Ace Steel’s AEW Future
A new report has a few extra details on CM Punk’s meeting with Tony Khan over the All Out media scrum drama, as well as Ace Steel’s expected status with AEW going forward. As was reported earlier, a host of suspensions were issued regarding the backstage altercation that happened at All Out including Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. While Punk and Steel were not yet listed as suspended, the report had noted they would either be suspended or be out of AEW by the end of the day.
CM Punk Wins AEW World Title At AEW All Out, MJF Returns
CM Punk is AEW World Champion once again after AEW All Out, and his next opponent is a returning MJF. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in a bloody affair that closed out the PPV, pinning him to capture the AEW World Championship for a second time. As Punk celebrated his win,...
Bryce Remsburg Details His Role Backstage in AEW, Talks Tony Khan’s Passion For Wrestling
Bryce Remsburg has a backstage role in addition to his referee work in AEW, and he discussed that role in a new interview. Remsburg appeared on Off the Top Rope and you can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On what separates Tony Khan from other promoters: “The word...
Tony Khan on Competition From WWE During All Out Weekend, Says He Has More Money Than Jim Crockett
– As noted, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan spoke about the estimated pay-per-view buys for last Sunday’s AEW All Out 2022 event during the post-show media scrum. Khan said they might not be the highest buys as All Out, due to the competition from WWE that weekend, with WWE Clash at the Castle and NXT Worlds Collide. Below are some additional of Tony Khan addressing competition from WWE over the weekend and more (via Fightful):
Latest Details on Reported CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega Altercation
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on the backstage brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum. Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk did have a physical altercation with the Young Buck, but it is not confirmed that he had one with Kenny Omega. Omega was said to have gotten physical with Ace Steel, who they have heard “shoot cracked Nick Jackson with a chair” which is where the story of Jackson having a black eye came from.
Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
Triple H Comments On Pat McAfee Taking Hiatus From WWE, Says They Won’t Stand In His Way
In a post on Twitter, Triple H commented on the news that Pat McAfee will be taking a hiatus from WWE Smackdown to focus on his new job at ESPN for College Gameday. McAfee starts his new role on Saturday. Triple H wrote: “[email protected] approached us about his amazing...
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
Chris Jericho Says MJF Will Be One Of AEW’s Top Babyfaces Soon
Chris Jericho loved MJF’s return at AEW All Out, and he predicts that MJF will be a top babyface very soon in the company. Jericho spoke at the post-show media scrum and was asked about MJF’s return on the show. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Rhea Ripley Says Her Heel Turn Was Important So Things Didn’t Get Stale
Rhea Ripley is enjoying her turn to the dark side, noting that needed to happen so things didn’t get stale. Ripley, who went heel when she joined The Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash in May, spoke with Inside the Ropes and said that she felt she was “becoming too lovey-dovey” and needed to change things up.
UPDATED: CM Punk Reportedly Injured, Tony Khan to Address World & Trios Title On AEW Dynamite
UPDATE: Tony Khan has confirmed that he will be handling the situation regarding the AEW World and Trios Championship on tonight’s Dynamite after all the chaos of the weekend. Khan posted to Twitter on Wednesday following reports of suspensions to the Elite and others, as well as questions regarding Punk’s status in AEW and reports he suffered a “serious” injury at All Out. The AEW President wrote:
Latest Details on Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out, Who Started the Fight
Fightful Select has released another update on the fallout of the brawl. With regards to what took place, Brandon Cutler, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck were among those who attempted to diffuse the interaction, which reportedly went on for “about six minutes.”. Someone high up in the company said...
Spoilers On Pre-show Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
Fightful Select reports a number of plans underway for tonight’s WWE Raw from Kansas City. Bobby Lashley is prepped to defend his United States Title in a cage match. This is reportedly a component in Triple H’s continuing plan to lend credibility for the United States Title as a program prize.
