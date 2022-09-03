ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Suspect arrested after man on scooter dies in Rocky Mount crash

By Jason O. Boyd
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A man driving a motor scooter was killed when it was struck by a vehicle Friday night in Rocky Mount. On Sunday, the man driving the vehicle was arrested.

Police there said they responded to the 1500 block of South Church Street at around 9:15 a.m. for a crash involving an Infiniti sedan and a motor scooter. Van Monroe, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dominique Jasper, 31, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and unsafe movement.

Anyone with video surveillance or any information about the crash is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Police say you can also message them directly using the MyRMT mobile app.

