WFMJ.com
OSP identifies man killed in early crash on Tippecanoe Road
The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle traffic crash where one person was killed Wednesday morning. The man killed in the crash has been identified as Daniel Harvischak, age 65, of Youngstown. The crash occurred this morning at 6:35 am on Tippecanoe Road, just...
WYTV.com
Driver pleads not guilty to hitting mailbox, leaving scene
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man was charged Monday morning after police said he hit a pole and left the scene on foot. Officers were called about 4 a.m. to Ravine Drive on reports of a crash and that the diver left the scene. Following a description of the...
WTOV 9
Public's help sought in finding motorcyclist who fled troopers
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Troopers from the Steubenville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a motorcycle who fled from troopers on Sept. 2. A pursuit began after the motorcyclist failed to stop for a traffic stop...
WFMJ.com
Troopers blame aggressive driving for fiery, fatal crash on Tippecanoe Road
Authorities say speed and aggressive driving were factors in a fiery three-vehicle crash that shut down Tippecanoe Road between Canfield Road and Sheilds Road early Wednesday. The crash involving three vehicles happened just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday between McCarty and Sunnybrook Drives. Troopers believe the head-on crash occurred as one...
Local police investigate possible child abduction
The Perry Township Police Department says it is investigating a possible child abduction.
beavercountyradio.com
PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY AT THE LAST MINIT MART – PORTERSVILLE – BUTLER COUNTY
(Photo supplied with release) (Portersville, Butler County) The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D – Butler Station is investigating a burglary that occurred on 09/06/2022 at approximately 0145 hours at Last Minit Mart located on Perry Highway in Portersville, Butler County. Two White male suspects shattered the front door with a tire iron that was wrapped in a garbage bag, then filled a garbage can with cigarettes and fled on foot. The two suspects were dropped off and picked up by the pictured late 1990’s early 2000’s model red single cab pickup with silver rocker panels and running boards. The vehicle has amber running lights around the front bumper and a black vertical stripe on both sides of the bed. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Lesnett, PSP, Butler Station, at (724) 284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
WYTV.com
Several cars broken into: 1 car, baby items and gun stolen
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A string of car thefts in Boardman left one family without their vehicle and their children’s belongings that were inside. Jerrod Cwynar says his sister’s 2016 white Honda Pilot was taken early Tuesday morning with items inside that they needed. “It had her...
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
Mother knocks 3-year-old child to ground: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:55 a.m. Aug. 31, an officer assigned to Solon High School was told by a witness of a possible domestic violence matter in which a woman had struck a small child in the head, causing the child to fall to the ground. Police could not immediately find the mother,...
Memorial site of woman killed in Youngstown vandalized
Armani’s grandfather is devastated. He says he feels powerless.
4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
WYTV.com
Month long road closure in Mahoning County
SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
WATCH: Stark County grand jury declines to indict officer for fatal shooting
The Stark Co. Prosecutor's Office held a news conference to release the grand jury's decision not to indict a Canton officer for the fatal shooting of a man firing his gun in the air.
WYTV.com
Man on probation for gun charge arrested on 2nd charge
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man on probation for a gun charge was arrested Tuesday on another gun charge. Cornell Arrinngton, 23, of North Maryland Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
One dead in Mercer County head-on crash
Multiple crews were called to State Route 58 in Delaware Township around 11:40 p.m.
whbc.com
Arrests Made at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
WFMJ.com
Car flips onto embankment off Himrod exit ramp
First Responders had to do some searching before finding a car that crashed in Youngstown Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call that there was an accident just after 7 a.m. along Interstate 680 near South Avenue. Police and firefighters searched the area and eventually found a car flipped over onto...
WTOV 9
Two vehicles involved in a head on crash on State Route 151
Jefferson County — Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Jefferson County Sunday that has left three people hurt. Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a two car crash on State Route 151 on Sunday afternoon. Of the three people injured, one was transported to...
WFMJ.com
One hospitalized after semi rolls over near Mahoning Avenue exit on I-80
One person has been taken to the hospital after a semi-truck rolled over and crashed on I-80 near the Mahoning Avenue exit. A picture sent in by a viewer indicates that the truck fell onto its side, landing in the grass. OSP tells 21 News the driver attempted to turn...
Suspect in gas station shooting death waives preliminary hearing
Jacques Peterman-Oliver, 45, had a charge of murder bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury by Judge Renee DiSalvo.
