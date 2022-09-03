ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

WFMJ.com

OSP identifies man killed in early crash on Tippecanoe Road

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle traffic crash where one person was killed Wednesday morning. The man killed in the crash has been identified as Daniel Harvischak, age 65, of Youngstown. The crash occurred this morning at 6:35 am on Tippecanoe Road, just...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Driver pleads not guilty to hitting mailbox, leaving scene

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man was charged Monday morning after police said he hit a pole and left the scene on foot. Officers were called about 4 a.m. to Ravine Drive on reports of a crash and that the diver left the scene. Following a description of the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Troopers blame aggressive driving for fiery, fatal crash on Tippecanoe Road

Authorities say speed and aggressive driving were factors in a fiery three-vehicle crash that shut down Tippecanoe Road between Canfield Road and Sheilds Road early Wednesday. The crash involving three vehicles happened just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday between McCarty and Sunnybrook Drives. Troopers believe the head-on crash occurred as one...
TIPPECANOE, OH
beavercountyradio.com

PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY AT THE LAST MINIT MART – PORTERSVILLE – BUTLER COUNTY

(Photo supplied with release) (Portersville, Butler County) The Pennsylvania State Police Troop D – Butler Station is investigating a burglary that occurred on 09/06/2022 at approximately 0145 hours at Last Minit Mart located on Perry Highway in Portersville, Butler County. Two White male suspects shattered the front door with a tire iron that was wrapped in a garbage bag, then filled a garbage can with cigarettes and fled on foot. The two suspects were dropped off and picked up by the pictured late 1990’s early 2000’s model red single cab pickup with silver rocker panels and running boards. The vehicle has amber running lights around the front bumper and a black vertical stripe on both sides of the bed. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Trooper Lesnett, PSP, Butler Station, at (724) 284-8100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107 All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person. All information is accurate as of Release Date and is subject to change or updated.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
WYTV.com

Several cars broken into: 1 car, baby items and gun stolen

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A string of car thefts in Boardman left one family without their vehicle and their children’s belongings that were inside. Jerrod Cwynar says his sister’s 2016 white Honda Pilot was taken early Tuesday morning with items inside that they needed. “It had her...
BOARDMAN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

4 people taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Raccoon Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an early morning crash in Beaver County.First responders were called out early Tuesday morning to the scene of a single-vehicle crash along Service Church Road in Raccoon Township.Four individuals were taken to the hospital. No information on their conditions has been provided.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Month long road closure in Mahoning County

SPRINGFIELD, Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A road in Springfield Township will be closed beginning Monday. Beard Road will be closed. This is because a culvert is being fixed between Columbiana and Garfield Roads. That work should take about a month.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Man on probation for gun charge arrested on 2nd charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man on probation for a gun charge was arrested Tuesday on another gun charge. Cornell Arrinngton, 23, of North Maryland Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Arrests Made at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people including eight juveniles were arrested at the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County on Saturday night. All are charged with at least disorderly conduct after fights broke out on the fairgrounds, and a 14-year-old allegedly fired shots out in the parking area.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Car flips onto embankment off Himrod exit ramp

First Responders had to do some searching before finding a car that crashed in Youngstown Monday morning. Dispatchers got a call that there was an accident just after 7 a.m. along Interstate 680 near South Avenue. Police and firefighters searched the area and eventually found a car flipped over onto...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

