2021 record: 1-9 overall, 0-5 6A East Valley (last place) Head coach: Malcolm Nelson, 1-0 first season at Tucson and overall as a head coach. He is a former defensive assistant coach with the indoor professional football team Tucson Sugar Skulls, in 2019 when Marcus Coleman was the head coach. Nelson replaces veteran coach Richard Sanchez, who stepped down from the position after one season because of undisclosed reasons. Nelson has 18 years of coaching experience mostly in arena football and has served as a personal trainer. He has worked as a high school assistant coach in North Carolina. He attended Clemson and Kent State and was a member of the football team at both schools.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO