ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahuarita, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allsportstucson.com

2022 Southern Arizona high school football spotlight: Tucson Badgers

2021 record: 1-9 overall, 0-5 6A East Valley (last place) Head coach: Malcolm Nelson, 1-0 first season at Tucson and overall as a head coach. He is a former defensive assistant coach with the indoor professional football team Tucson Sugar Skulls, in 2019 when Marcus Coleman was the head coach. Nelson replaces veteran coach Richard Sanchez, who stepped down from the position after one season because of undisclosed reasons. Nelson has 18 years of coaching experience mostly in arena football and has served as a personal trainer. He has worked as a high school assistant coach in North Carolina. He attended Clemson and Kent State and was a member of the football team at both schools.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Sahuarita, AZ
Sports
City
Sahuarita, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Olson remains important figure to former players

Lute Olson is viewed as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches, and in Tucson, where he built his legacy at the University of Arizona, there was no bigger celebrity. His former players, though, view him as the patriarch of a family bigger than basketball. For Golden State Warriors coach...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Marana kicks off monthly music festival series

The town of Marana is kicking off its monthly music festival series, Concerts in the Courtyard, with the ROH Band from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Enjoy local artists while relaxing in the cool courtyard at the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive. Food trucks will be on-site every event, as well as town of Marana information booths.
MARANA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Wolves#American Football#Canyon Del Oro Dorados#Walden Grove#Kino#Gila#Cdo
KOLD-TV

Bomb threat reported in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been reported near Pima Community College’s downtown campus on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

September 2022 Tucson Rent Report

Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased over the past month. Here are the trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents increase sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have increased 1.3% over the past month, and have increased sharply...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a man was found safe after asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing from Tucson on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to Tucson police, the 82-year-old man had last been seen in the 6200 block of...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLD-TV

Mysterious objects seen over several states

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Something unusual flew over Tucson Wednesday, Sept. 7, and many people are wondering what they were. The first object was observed at about 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to the...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy