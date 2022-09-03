Read full article on original website
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
allsportstucson.com
2022 Southern Arizona high school football spotlight: Tucson Badgers
2021 record: 1-9 overall, 0-5 6A East Valley (last place) Head coach: Malcolm Nelson, 1-0 first season at Tucson and overall as a head coach. He is a former defensive assistant coach with the indoor professional football team Tucson Sugar Skulls, in 2019 when Marcus Coleman was the head coach. Nelson replaces veteran coach Richard Sanchez, who stepped down from the position after one season because of undisclosed reasons. Nelson has 18 years of coaching experience mostly in arena football and has served as a personal trainer. He has worked as a high school assistant coach in North Carolina. He attended Clemson and Kent State and was a member of the football team at both schools.
allsportstucson.com
Jet Sports Training Female Athlete of the Month: Pima soccer player Juliana Valdez
Tucson High School graduate Juliana Valdez has immediately impacted the highly-successful Pima women’s soccer program with two goals, both of them game-winning scores, to lead the top-ranked Aztecs to a 3-0 record. Her play to open the season merits her the Jet Sports Training Female Athlete of the Month...
allsportstucson.com
Jet Sports Training Male Athlete of the Month: Marana Little League slugger Jayson Veit
Marana Little League standout Jayson Veit connected on 47 home runs to win the Little League Home Run Derby held in Williamsport, Pa., on Aug. 27. The feat merits Veit the Jet Sports Training Male Athlete of the Month for August. Veit powered his way into the Little League Home...
Pac-12 Players of the Week include Arizona QB de Laura, ASU K Brown
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Jayden de Laura was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for his team’s season opener, while Arizona State kicker Carter Brown took the conference’s special teams player of the week award. De Laura went 22-of-35 for 299 yards, four touchdowns and an interception...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Olson remains important figure to former players
Lute Olson is viewed as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches, and in Tucson, where he built his legacy at the University of Arizona, there was no bigger celebrity. His former players, though, view him as the patriarch of a family bigger than basketball. For Golden State Warriors coach...
Arizona Wildcats face Mississippi State in home opener
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch talks home opening game against SEC foe, Mississippi State. The Wildcats are looking to start the season 2-0.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Marana kicks off monthly music festival series
The town of Marana is kicking off its monthly music festival series, Concerts in the Courtyard, with the ROH Band from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Enjoy local artists while relaxing in the cool courtyard at the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive. Food trucks will be on-site every event, as well as town of Marana information booths.
1 Man Hospitalized Following A Motor Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Arizona state troopers, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday in Tucson. The officials stated that a pickup truck rolled over and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
Bomb threat reported in downtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bomb threat has been reported near Pima Community College’s downtown campus on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to an alert from PCC, the bomb threat was sent to St. Elizabeth’s Health Center near the corner of Stone Avenue and Speedway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
One injured in wreck on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person has been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Monday, Sept. 5. According to Arizona state troopers, the accident took place in the eastbound lanes, near milepost 254, when a pickup truck rolled over and ejected the driver onto the road.
realestatedaily-news.com
September 2022 Tucson Rent Report
Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased over the past month. Here are the trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents increase sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have increased 1.3% over the past month, and have increased sharply...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a man was found safe after asking for the public’s help finding a man who went missing from Tucson on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6. According to Tucson police, the 82-year-old man had last been seen in the 6200 block of...
21-Year-Old Kendra Roberts Critically Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police Department, a pedestrian was critically injured in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The officials have reported that multiple vehicles were [..]
KOLD-TV
Mysterious objects seen over several states
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Something unusual flew over Tucson Wednesday, Sept. 7, and many people are wondering what they were. The first object was observed at about 5:20 a.m. As seen in the University of Arizona Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences webcam, it appears to be flying to the...
KOLD-TV
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multi-billion dollar project is generating a lot of ‘buzz.’. SunZia Transmission is the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, and it’s happening in our own backyard. Soon, the 550-mile transmission line will bring wind energy from New Mexico to...
Should Vail be incorporated?
The community southeast of Tucson is unincorporated, but there's a renewed push to make it a town or city. That would mean more autonomy, but also more taxes and government.
Excessive heat warning extended for Pinal and five other counties
Excessive Heat Warning Extended for Six CountiesInMaricopa. The National Weather Service has extended the time of the Excessive Heat Warning for: Coconino, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Pinal, and Yuma Counties from September 4th to September 7th at 8:00 PM.
22nd and Kolb Salad and Go to offer free salads Sept. 10
Fans of the Arizona-based chain Salad and Go have the opportunity to pick up a free meal on Saturday, Sept. 10.
KOLD-TV
Javelinas attack dog-walkers in 2 separate incidents in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dog-walkers were attacked by javelinas over the weekend. A tweet from the Arizona Game and Fish Department said one of the victims, an 11-year-old girl, was injured in an attack off of North Campbell Avenue Sunday, Sept. 4. The extent of her injuries was not released.
KTAR.com
Valley farmer fears Colorado River water cuts will harm future of Arizona’s agriculture
PHOENIX – Recent Colorado River water cuts are making it increasingly difficult for Arizona farms to get by, says one Valley farmer. Jace Miller, a partner and manager of Triple M Farms, which operates land in Gilbert, Queen Creek and Eloy, said the latest river restrictions will threaten his operations, which typically employs about 15-20 people.
