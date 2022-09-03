iPhone 14 Pro Max: Here’s everything we know so far

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is just a few days away!

More and more leaks are coming out as the very much anticipated launch gets closer and closer.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to launch at Apple’s Far Out launch event on September 7. This means we might see the new iPhone 14 series sooner than we expected.

The device is expected to go on sale on September 16, While preorders should begin on September 9; just a few days after the event.

With just a few days to go, here’s everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max latest rumors

Image source: Ian Zibo, Front page tech

Bloomberg tech reporter Mark Gurman said that only the iPhone 14 Pro models would get the rumored A16 chip.

This means the other standard iPhone models would still maintain the A15 Bionic chip currently found in the iPhone 13.

So, if you want the top-of-the-line flagship iPhones experience, you should aim for the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Gurman sealed this claim with the fact that Apple has decided to focus more on the M-series silicon chips for Macs.

iPhone 13′ A15 Bionic specifications. Image source: Apple Inc.

How much will the standard iPhone 14 Pro Max cost?

Camera size: iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy unit (left) vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max (right). Image source: YouTube

It is rumored that Apple will replace the Mini smartphones with a 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max and still maintain the standard phone price.

@TheGalox, a popular tech tipster on Twitter, tweeted that the iPhone 14 Pro models will be $100 more than their predecessors.

He put their respective prices at $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max model.

Another rumor source claims that the iPhone 14 Pro would probably cost $1,099. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro Max would cost about $1,199.

Because Apple has yet to make an official statement on this, it’s best to hope for a more affordable iPhone 14. To see if the price justifies, you are able to compare what we know so far of the regular and the Pro series features.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max design

Possible iPhone 14 Pro camera cutout. Image source: Front Page Tech | YouTube. Image source: Front Page Tech | YouTube.

The rumored iPhone 14 radical design has caused a huge stir among Apple fans and other tech geeks online.

While it is true that Apple’s official statement is yet to be released, we have Apple leakers that, over the years, have proved to be accurate in dishing out credible leaks before the Apple event.

Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most reliable Apple analysts, had earlier claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pro Max version would feature significant upgrades in their designs.

No Notch feature

iPhone 14 Pro Max back and front render. Image source: Front Page Tech/YouTube Image source: Front Page Tech/YouTube

According to another accurate Apple leak source, Jon Prosser, the upcoming devices would be void of the unsightly notch feature.

Some other rumors suggest that the cutouts might have a wider aperture and would have a larger surface area.

In his unparalleled iPhone 14 YouTube leak, Jon Prosser confirmed that the prototype design of the iPhone 14 he saw from his sources was the iPhone 14 Pro Max which had a punch-hole camera in place of the notch.

Prosser’s early iPhone video suggests that the Pro Max model would have under-display face id components.

This confirmation matches Ming-Chi Kuo’s report dated March 1, 2021.

Kuo had earlier said that the next iPhone models would be built with a punch-hole on the front camera instead of the usual notch design.

We believe the Pro Max models would be built with a punch-hole in the front-facing camera and a pill-shaped cutout for the other models.

We are not so convinced about the under-display face ID.

While some rumors suggest that the non-pro models may likely have the notch that the iPhone 13 Pro Max carries, Ross Young claims the upcoming Pro models would have both the hole-punch and pill cutout design.

Ross believes that the smaller hole would be the face ID dot projector. In contrast, the pill area would be for the selfie camera.

Although Ross Young, like a few others, is mostly accurate, none of this information has been confirmed by Apple, so maybe relax and hope for more.

Back design

From Jon Prosser’s rendered video, he showed us that the glass on the back of the upcoming would be semi-glossy on both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max, with the Apple logo under the glass.

Jon and his team want us to expect the Pro Max model to be without the Camera bump we saw on the previous iPhone 13 Pro Max and its variants.

Comparing this to the iPhone 4, Prosser’s video shows that the upcoming iPhone would have round volume buttons. The standard iPhone device is also said to have a titanium chassis.

Prosser, the only tipster to claim he’s seen a real-life design of the Pro Max version, was not color specific.

Color Specifics

Although Jon Prosser did say that he was shown pictures of a gold-colored design, he still said that we should expect unique color surprises from Apple.

The Pro Models’ Battery life

Possible iPhone 14 Pro Max render. Image source: Renders by Ian | Front Page Tech Image source: Ian | Front Page Tech

The latest Apple news from our rumor sources tells us that of the incoming four iPhone models, only the iPhone 14 Max and its Pro Max variant would have superior battery life.

With a 4,325 mAh battery, the iPhone 14 Max leads the other future brands in battery strength. Followed by the Pro Max model with a 4,323mAh battery capacity.

The other models have a lower capacity, between 3,200-3,279 mAh. In all, the iPhone 13 Pro Max may have a higher battery life compared to the new iPhone models.

The new Apple iPhone’s display

New iOS lockscreen. Image source: Matt Talks Tech/YouTube

If you have read our previous articles, you would be privy to the outlined features expected of the upcoming iPhone.

One of such features worthy of mention in this write-up is the rumored always-on-display support from the iOS 16 software.

Tech analyst Mark Gurman had earlier speculated that the new iPhones would come with an always-on-display. They will also have an enhanced lock screen feature.

Additionally, we have our fingers crossed on the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch diagonal screen sizes for both the Pro and Pro Max versions.

The screen sizes may not be so different from the iPhone 13. Nevertheless, the screen of the 14 Pro Max might be larger. According to CAD renders, the display bezels are rumored to be 20% smaller.

CAD renders shared this claim via Twitter. In all, it’ll only make sense for the screen display to have better aesthetics than its predecessors.

We also have reasons to believe that the Pro Max model would be 7.85 mm thicker than the present high-end iPhone.

The Pro Max camera specs

Image source: Front Page Tech/YouTube Image source: Front Page Tech/YouTube

For starters, multiple credible leak sources speculate that the iPhone 14 models are all likely to receive notable camera improvements.

Ming-Chi Kuo took to his Twitter account to spark some possibly accurate excitement. Apparently, the iPhone Pro models will come with a wider f/1.9 aperture autofocus selfie camera.

With a wider aperture, more light would stray through the lens of the iPhone 14 front camera sensor. This would provide a better depth-of-field effect for portrait videos and photos.

Also, Facetiming would be more exciting because these camera improvements would enhance the device’s camera focus.

Ming Chi Kuo also stated that the rear camera would get an enhanced 48-megapixel ultra-wide and telephoto lens.

The wide and telephoto lenses could possibly mean that the triple-lens camera on the iPhone 14 Pro models would be larger than their predecessors.

This would make the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pro version capable of recording videos in 8K resolution.

No Camera bump?

Jon Prosser’s video showed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max version would not have the camera bump we saw on the iPhone 13 Pro max.

Jon has an accurate track record for always being correct with his Apple leaks and is as excited as many other Apple fans.

Some other rumors also have it that the iPhone 14 Pro and its Pro Max variant have a thicker camera bump. This could be a huge diversion from the main picture Jon Prosser pointed out, but who knows what is right?

We must prepare for surprises from Apple.

Would the Pro models use a USB-C port?

Lightning cable to Type-C. Image source: Apple Image source: Apple inc

Surprisingly, the lightning port used in the previous iPhones doesn’t seem to be evolving just yet.

Of all the rumors we have combed through, none seem to affirm the adoption of the USB-C port as the new charging port for the upcoming iPhone.

Although we did hear that it may be adopted in the iPhone 15 series, we are pretty sure you won’t be using this anticipated technology just yet.

That said, the iPhone 14 models should still use the lightning port, as confirmed by Jon Prosser.

iPhone 14 and Apple’s MR Headset

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple’s rumored mixed reality headset and iPhone 14 devices will have Wi-Fi 6E connectivity features.

Kuo stated that the advent of the iPhone devices with mixed reality headsets should probe the industry to speedily upgrade the Wi-Fi 6E specifications.

Competitors would be driven to think in that direction if the headset and iPhone could adopt the Wi-Fi 6E.

Further, Kuo explained that the Wi-Fi 6E is an important factor in providing and maintaining high-speed wireless transmission for VR and AR experiences.

FAQ

Will iPhone 14 Pro Max have better cameras?

Yes, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will most probably have better cameras. Ming-Chi Kuo has described how the iPhone 14 series would have a better 8k-resolution rear camera of 48 megapixels with a periscope lens.

The front-facing camera would have a wider aperture making it a far better choice for shooting videos and pictures.

Does the iPhone 14 have a charging port?

Yes, the iPhone 14 series will have a charging port, and they will still use the Lightning port until further notice. However, some sources claim that you may have to wait till 2023 before Apple introduces the use of a charging port other than the lightning port.

That means the iPhone 15 may be the first Apple iPhone to be built with a Type-C port.

How many cameras does iPhone 14 Pro Max have?

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max would possibly have 5 cameras. 12 MP + SL 3D selfie camera and a 12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + LIDAR for its rear camera. These cameras would serve as the main wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto cameras for portraits and optical zoom.

More iPhone coverage: For more iPhone news, visit our iPhone 14 guide.