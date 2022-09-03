ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche: Audio reveals actress was trapped in fiery car for nearly an hour after crash

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35snqY_0hh90Ypy00

LOS ANGELES — New audio from the Los Angeles firefighters revealed that actress Anne Heche was trapped in her car for almost an hour after a fiery crash that led to her death last month, according to a published report.

The recordings, obtained by KNBC-TV from the Los Angeles Fire Department under the California Public Records Act, reveal that firefighters were unable to access Heche’s blue 2020 Mini Cooper for at least 20 minutes and could not pull it out of the burning building she hit for at least another 20 minutes.

Heche, 53, died from injuries she sustained when her vehicle crashed into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, according to the Los Angeles Times. According to KCBS-TV, the soap opera star was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road at a T intersection and slammed into a two-story home in Mar Vista, setting the vehicle on fire.

Heche suffered an “anoxic” brain injury. She was declared brain dead but remained on life support for several days in order to donate her organs, her family said at the time.

A person declared brain dead is considered legally dead under California law.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner ruled Heche’s death an accident caused by “inhalation and thermal injuries” compounded by a sternal fracture suffered in her shocking crash, Rolling Stone reported.

It took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to fully contain and extinguish the blaze, the Times reported. According to KTTV, Heche was alone in the car at the time of the crash and was pulled out of the car by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to the recordings, the first LAFD engine arrived at the scene at 11:01 a.m. PDT, and within seconds dispatchers radioed a report that there was a person trapped in the car that had crashed into the house, KNBC reported.

Paramedics were directed to immediately treat a woman firefighters found inside the home, but it was the woman who lived there and not Heche, according to the television station.

“The patient that was identified initially was the person that was in the home,” Fields said.

At 11:18 a.m. one of the firefighters working on the fire radioed that there was no one else inside

Four minutes later, at 11:22 a.m., after overlapping radio messages from firefighters inside, one of the incident commanders began to ask again about the driver.

At 11:25 a.m. a firefighter who can be heard speaking through an oxygen mask replied and said he had found Heche.

“We have identified one patient, inaccessible at this time, (she is) pushed up against the floorboard,” according to KNBC.

Heche was pulled from the wreckage using heavy towing equipment around 11:49 a.m before being loaded into an ambulance for treatment, according to the television station.

Neighbor Lynne Bernstein, who has lived in his house since 1976, recalls how he and his fellow neighbors, identified as Dave and Gabriel, were able to talk to Heche moments after the crash, People reported in early August.

Bernstein told the magazine that Dave was able to get into the back of the Mini Cooper and speak to Heche.

“She responded that she wasn’t doing real well,” Bernstein told People. “He actually talked to her briefly. Yeah, he asked her to raise her hand or something ... if she was OK, and she said she couldn’t.”

Bernstein said the smoke made it difficult to see what was going on.

“We were having a hard time seeing and breathing,” Bernstein told People, adding that Gabriel began hosing down the fire while Dave tried to extract Heche from the car. “He (was) overcome by the smoke. So, he went to the back of the house to see if there was an alternative route, maybe we could get to her from the front of the vehicle,” Bernstein adds. “But the smoke, even on the backyard was pretty darn intense.”

LAFD Deputy Chief Richard fields said there was initial confusion about who was injured due to visibility issues.

“Given the heavy fire and smoke conditions, it wasn’t that you could clearly see into the vehicle or clearly be able to access it,” Fields told KNBC. “Heavy smoke conditions, heavy fire conditions, which makes it very difficult for us to just see each other on the inside of a working structure fire.”

Fields said it took about 30 minutes to fight the fire to the point where firefighters could attempt a rescue, the Times reported.

“I would imagine, just based on some of the very experienced officers that were initiating the firefight, that they made the best effort they could to try to identify that someone was in the vehicle,” Fields told the newspaper. “Our firefighters were doing everything.”

During the 1990s, Heche played opposite actors including Johnny Depp (“Donnie Brasco”) and Harrison Ford (“Six Days, Seven Nights”).

She recently had recurring roles on the network TV series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and in 2020 was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Heche was also known for her roles as Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera “Another World” and won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1991, the Times reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Cindi Celaya Levesque
4d ago

That’s sad but choices have consequences. She should not have been driving and it’s a miracle she didn’t kill someone. I’m sad for her family but again, she should not have been driving

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

3 Injured In Horrible Major Crash | Los Angeles

09.05.2022 | 10:15 PM | LOS ANGELES – Three were injured and one was miraculously uninjured after a horrific wreck near the intersection of Gage and Normandie. LAPD was in the area when a vehicle ran a red light and slammed into multiple other cars. Several were transported to local area trauma centers in unknown condition. The cause of the crash is unknown. No further details are known at this time. It is unknown why the driver ran the red light. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Person killed in shooting outside downtown L.A. hotel

Person killed in shooting outside downtown L.A. hotel. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of the JW Marriott hotel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

3 men seen driving away from fatal downtown LA shooting in a white Rolls Royce

A man was found shot to death in front of a high-rise hotel in downtown Los Angeles early Tuesday.The shooting was first reported at about 4:50 a.m. in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, the same block that's home to Lucky Strike Bowling and the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live.The man, believed to be about 25 years old, was found unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Three people were seen leaving the scene in a white Rolls Royce. They were described only as three males, two of them wearing white shirts and white pants. A third suspect was described as being 6-foot-2.No weapon was found at the scene.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood

A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dine and dash: Bear breaks into home and eats cake before running from police

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Video from a police officer’s body-worn camera shows a bear running out of a California home after it was busted raiding the refrigerator. The Simi Valley Police Department shared video from the encounter on its Facebook page, saying that they were called to chase the bear away after it broke into a home. Police said the homeowners were locked in an upstairs bedroom and called 911 after the bear came in through a kitchen door.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Donnie Brasco
foxla.com

Police in Watts say mysterious stranger not a threat

LOS ANGELES - Editor's Note: The LAPD says they know who the man was in the ring doorbell video at Joahnn Ramirez’s apartment. They said he’s somebody who lives in the neighborhood who has a mental health issue and cannot remember where he lives. Consider this a cautionary...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Accuser Urges D.A. to 'Immediately Arrest' Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears amid Molestation Lawsuit

Jane Doe asked the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office in a letter Monday to "end the stream [of] depravity committed by" Tiffany Haddish and comedian Aries Spears The woman accusing Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears of child sexual abuse is asking for their immediate arrest in a new letter to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. In a letter obtained by PEOPLE that's dated Monday, the anonymous plaintiff, going by Jane Doe, asked Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón to "immediately arrest and prosecute" Haddish, 42, and Spears, 47,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Traffic Accident#Knbc Tv#The Los Angeles Times#Kcbs Tv#Nbc News
Santa Clarita Radio

These Movies That Have Made Santa Clarita Famous

Due to the abundance of filming opportunities, the Santa Clarita Valley is often called “Hollywood North.” Indeed, the area is a popular location for filming a wide variety of media, including TV series, movies, music videos, and advertisements. The City of Santa Clarita’s film-friendly attitude and Film Incentive...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
L.A. Weekly

James Henry McKane Killed in Bicycle Crash at Alton Parkway [Irvine, CA]

69-Year-Old Man Dead in Bicycle Accident near near Technology Drive. The incident occurred on August 23rd, at around 7:25 a.m., along Alton Parkway near Technology Drive. According to reports, McKane was riding along the road when, for reasons currently unknown, he crashed into a stopped truck. McKane suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision. First responders arrived to the site of the accident shortly after and pronounced 69-year-old James Henry McKane dead at the scene.
IRVINE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
InsideHook

The 5 Best New Restaurants in Los Angeles

LA is made for summer: The days are long and hot, but not too hot, and without a trace of humidity. Dining out is perfect when darkness doesn’t fall until 9 p.m., letting dinners linger in the most beautiful light of the year. Below, a few of our picks...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
119K+
Followers
125K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy