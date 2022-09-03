Preseason All-American left tackle Zion Nelson misses Miami’s opener vs. Bethune-Cookman

After missing most of training camp as he recovered from offseason knee surgery, Zion Nelson did in the Miami Hurricanes’ opener against the FCS Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Saturday.

Nelson wore his jersey for the game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, but did not participate in warm-ups or suit up for the game. John Campbell Jr. started in his place at left tackle, as he did throughout most of fall camp.

Nelson is a potential early-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a preseason All-American, according to Athlon , College Football News and The Athletic . His status for Week 1 was always a question, however, with an anticipated six- to eight-week recovery timetable after his early-July surgery to clean loose cartilage out of his left knee, and an opening game against an FCS opponent. With another potentially easy game next Saturday against the Southern Miss Eagles, the No. 16 Hurricanes can focus on making sure Nelson is ready to go in Week 3, when it travels to College Station, Texas, to face the No. 6 Texas A&M Aggies on Sept. 17.

On the line, Miami started, from left to right, Campbell, Jalen Rivers, Jakai Clark, Justice Oluwaseun and DJ Scaife Jr. as its first-team offensive linemen. This was the Hurricanes’ typical first-team alignment throughout camp, at least during the brief glimpses the media got to see.

Nelson returned to practice last weekend, coach Mario Cristobal said, after missing most of August as he recovered. The 6-foot-5, 316-pound junior is in his fourth year at Miami and has started 32 games in his career, starting virtually every game at left tackle since the first game of his freshman season.

The Hurricanes entered their season-opening game as a massive favorite against Bethune-Cookman and should be a similar sort of favorite next week when they host Southern Miss.

Nelson was an honorable mention for the all-Atlantic Coast Conference team last season.

Leonard Taylor leaves with injury

Leonard Taylor went down with an apparent left shoulder injury with 13:13 left in the third quarter and did not return.

The star defensive tackle stayed down on the field for several minutes before walking off the field while shaking his left arm. Miami officially classified the injury as an “upper-extremity injury,” WQAM reported, and did not immediately rule him out. The 6-3, 305-pound defensive lineman wore an ice pack under his pads on his left shoulder while he watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

A sophomore and former five-star recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings for the Class of 2021, Taylor made the first start of his career Saturday, recording two tackles and a half a tackle for loss before exiting.

Miami Hurricanes running back Jaylan Knighton (4) talks during a press conference at the University of Miami on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Coral Gables, Fla. MATIAS J. OCNER/mocner@miamiherald.com

Jaylan Knighton, Logan Sagapolu sit

The Hurricanes were missing one other potential starter, too, as well as a key reserve on the offensive line.

Running back Jaylan Knighton, listed as a co-starter on Miami’s preseason depth chart, and backup offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu both did not dress Saturday. The Hurricanes did not give reasons for their absences.

Knighton’s absence isn’t surprising: The tailback missed at least one practice in camp due to injury, and Miami needs to be cautious in the backfield after losing fellow running backs Donald Chaney Jr. and TreVonte’ Citizen to injuries in the preseason.

Knighton, however, was back at practice earlier this week and the Hurricanes did not expect his injury to be a long-term concern.

Jacolby George, Isaiah Horton absent

At least two potential contributors were absent altogether from the sideline, too. Wide receivers Jacolby George and Isaiah Horton were not seen on Miami’s sideline for Game 1 on Saturday.

The Hurricanes also did not give a reason for their absences, but both practiced with the scout team this week.

Neither popped up on Miami’s season-opening depth chart, even though George emerged as a breakout contributor toward the end of his freshman season last year.