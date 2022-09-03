Brooklyn woman critically injured in NYC house blaze

A Brooklyn woman was critically injured after a house fire broke out East New York, officials said.

The unidentified victim was hurt after the blaze broke out on the first floor of a two-story residence at 221 Forbell St., near Glenmore Avenue at around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, the FDNY said.

Five dozen firefighters battled the flames, which were brought under control shortly before 8 a.m., the FDNY said.

The fire started on the first floor of a two-story residence. Michael Dalton / NY Post

Five dozen firefighters battled the flames in East New York. Michael Dalton / NY Post

The unidentified victim suffered burns and smoke inhalation, officials said. She was taken to Nassau University Medical Center with “life-threatening” injuries, the FDNY said.

FDNY marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.