Autopsy confirms remains found to be murdered Waco woman
Remains found by authorities were confirmed to be Elizabeth Ann Romero, a Waco woman who disappeared in April.
KWTX
Waco police identify motorcyclist killed in collision over the weekend
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating a deadly collision that claimed the life of 33-year-old Gregory Jefferson over the weekend. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 3, near the 1600 Block of N. Valley Mills Drive. Police said a preliminary...
fox44news.com
Man sought for murder parole violation arrested in Temple
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 47-year-old Harker Heights man wanted for violation of parole for his murder conviction has been arrested following a traffic stop in Temple. Frank Martinez was the driver of a car stopped by Temple Police at 33rd Street and East Central Avenue for having an expired registration.
KWTX
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - An escaped inmate from the Houston County Jail has been apprehended. Now, the woman they say is his girlfriend and who helped him escape has been apprehended, as well. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, who had escaped earlier on Wednesday...
fox44news.com
Child left locked in car with A/C running, man arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A man has been arrested after a child was found alone in a locked car with the engine running and the air conditioning on. 26-year-old Jordan Mann remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday on charges of abandoning or endangering a child. Waco Police Department...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests
A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
fox44news.com
Waco Police investigate deadly crash
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a 33-year-old man Saturday afternoon. Gregory Jefferson died when his Suzuki GSX-R750 collided with a Ford F150 on Valley Mills Drive. Police say the truck driver turned left into a parking lot and the motorcycle slammed into it, throwing Jefferson in the process.
KWTX
Mart City Council member charged for possession of meth
MART, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury indicted Mart City Councilmember Zachary Blain Byrd for possession of methamphetamine. Documents reveal Byrd was arrested June 21 after a police officer pulled him over for driving with an expired registration on Waco Drive. He exited the vehicle and the officer reportedly smelt...
KWTX
Death of inmate suffering from medical condition under investigation at Bell County jail
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County inmate suffering from an undisclosed medical condition died Monday morning, officials revealed Wednesday. Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 27, was originally booked into Bell County Jail on Aug. 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance and his bond was set at $80,000. During...
fox44news.com
Bell County inmate death under investigation
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A Bell County Jail inmate has died in the hospital after having what the Sheriff’s Office describes as a medical emergency. Bell County Chief Deputy T.J. Cruz says Juan Antonio Rodriguez was originally booked into the Bell County Jail at 9:04 p.m. on August 25. Rodriguez had two separate charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance – with bond set at $40,000 on each charge.
Five vehicle-Double fatality crash-Milam County
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers report a double fatality crash involving five vehicles Tuesday evening in Milam County. A 2017 1500 Ram struck a 2017 3500 Ram causing a collision resulting in two lives lost, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The...
fox44news.com
Temple Car Accident Leads to Traffic Delays
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is working on a major car accident on Airport Road and Research Parkway. Officers ask that people avoid the area and seek alternate routes as there are traffic delays. FOX 44 will keep you updated with information as we learn...
Police investigating after man ejected in fatal motorcycle crash
A 33-year-old man died after he was ejected in a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating, at this time no arrests have been made.
KWTX
Bell County inmate dies from medical condition, investigation ongoing
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Bell County inmate has died after suffering from an undisclosed medical condition Monday morning. Juan Antonio Rodriguez, 27, was in the housed infirmary where he was transported by an ambulance at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 to the Baylor Scott and White Emergency Room where he was pronounced deceased at 2:06 a.m. Sept. 5, according to T.J. Cruz, Bell County Sheriff’s Chiefs Deputy.
fox44news.com
Man charged with trying to take officer’s weapon
Belton, Tx (FOX44) – A 31-year-old Temple man is facing felony charges after Belton Police said he tried to take a weapon from an officer during an attempted arrest. Christopher Daniel Pitts remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and faces charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault on a public servant and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer.
fox44news.com
Texas DPS Troopers Respond to Multiple Car Fatality Crash
MILAM, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a double fatality crash involving a total of five vehicles. A 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, driven by a 40-year-old man from Cameron, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a 5th wheel travel trailer. A 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 pick-up, driven by a 39-year-old man from Temple, Texas, was traveling northbound on US 77 towing a cattle trailer behind the 2017 Dodge Ram.
fox44news.com
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen. Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez says officers were dispatched at approximately 5:43 p.m. Saturday after a call of shots fired in the 400 block of N 12th Street. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White hospital in an unknown condition.
KWTX
Police in Central Texas need help identifying man accused of stealing grill from Walmart
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a case involving the theft of a grill and need the community’s assistance identifying the suspect seen in surveillance camera footage. The theft happened at the local Walmart on August 28, 2022. If you have information, you can contact the Copperas...
KWTX
UPDATE: Escaped inmate from Houston County found in Corsicana
CROCKETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Miguel Zuniga has been arrested in Corsicana. His girlfriend, Melissa Ortiz was also arrested Tuesday evening and is likely facing charges for allegedly helping him escape. Zuniga escaped from the Houston County Jail early Wednesday morning. Deputies say he...
fox44news.com
Cement truck rollover stalls Killeen school buses
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Independent School District buses ran at least 20 minutes late on Tuesday morning due to an 18-wheeler accident. The district says an 18-wheeler was blocking the entrance to the Sheridan Transportation Center, located at 9132 Trimmier Road. The district was not involved in the accident.
