Cherokee County, TX

Cherokee County Sheriff debunks arrest rumors

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson released a statement on Friday shutting down “a dumb rumor” that an officer had been arrested by the Texas Rangers.

“Someone started a rumor today that a member of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was arrested by the Texas Rangers or is being investigated by the Texas Rangers,” Dickson said. “We have received numerous calls in reference to this matter and it’s not true. This rumor was started by a coward who has nothing better to do than stir trouble.”

Dickson also said the department currently has multiple openings and encourages people to “stop being part of the problem and come work with us and be part of the solution.”

