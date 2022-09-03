Read full article on original website
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Report: Ravens made new contract offer to Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to negotiate a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and they may be increasing their efforts to get a deal done. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the Ravens have made an “improved offer” to Jackson. The star quarterback is said to be seeking a deal that is comparable to the $230 million fully guaranteed contract Deshaun Watson got from the Cleveland Browns. Anderson notes that Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti would never sign off on that.
Ron Rivera Gives Update on Brian Robinson Jr.’s Recovery
The Commanders coach gave a positive update on the running back who was shot twice just over a week ago.
Ravens waive WR Shemar Bridges with injury settlement
The Baltimore Ravens brought in numerous undrafted free agent wide receivers to compete for a roster spot. They looked to have targeted a specific profile in most of the players, that which was a big-bodied player that can make contested catches. One of the rookies that the team brought in...
New Sixers starting lineup ranked 3rd in tough Eastern Conference
The Eastern Conference grew bit stronger recently when the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in a big trade. That move should make the Cavs a long-term contender given their emerging young core. The Philadelphia 76ers are a team built for now. They have amassed a significant...
Northern edges Patuxent in football opener
When the defending 3A state champion Northern High School football team ventured to Patuxent last Friday night for the season opener for both teams, there were far too many parallels to be counted as the Patriots eventually emerged with a…
NBA Scout Likes Wizards As Future Russell Westbrook Destination
This NBA offseason has been a tumultuous one for Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is no stranger to being traded, as he has been with four different teams in the last four seasons. But, this time, the tenor around those trade discussions has been different. The analysis of Westbrook’s performance in his...
