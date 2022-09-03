ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox pitcher Tanner Houck to have back surgery

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogpSU_0hh8wKh400

Red Sox reliever Tanner Houck will have back surgery next week to correct a disc issue, the Boston Globe reported Saturday.

The 26-year-old right-hander is expected to be ready for spring training.

Houck was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 9 (retroactive to Aug. 6) with lower back inflammation.

He is 5-4 this season with a 3.15 ERA and eight saves in 32 games (four starts). Houck is 9-9 with a 3.02 ERA over 53 games (20 starts) since his debut with Boston in 2020.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Houck
The Associated Press

Red Sox 1B-OF Cordero going to IL, Houck has back surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are putting first baseman-outfielder Franchy Cordero on the injured list after he sprained both sides of his ankle in a game this week. The Red Sox also said right-hander Tanner Houck had back surgery Tuesday and is expected to be ready for spring training next season. Cordero was carted off in the fifth inning Monday night after running into the left field wall chasing Randy Arozarena’s double at Tampa Bay. Cordero is hitting .219 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Mets#The Boston Globe#Yankees#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox, Kiké Hernández agree to one-year extension

Kiké Hernández is extending his stay in Boston. The Red Sox reportedly will bring back the 31-year-old next season after the sides agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The former Dodger signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox before...
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy