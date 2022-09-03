ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EB8eM_0hh8uDRZ00

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app , the crash has closed all lanes of I-71N just past Wilminton Road to State Route 73 in Washington Township, Warren County.

There are currently no details on injuries or what caused the crash.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

