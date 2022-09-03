I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app , the crash has closed all lanes of I-71N just past Wilminton Road to State Route 73 in Washington Township, Warren County.

There are currently no details on injuries or what caused the crash.

