Following the backstage fight between CM Punk and the Young Bucks at All Out, the AEW World Championship and Trios titles have been vacated. Following AEW All Out, there was a backstage fight that included CM Punk, the Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, and backstage producer Ace Steel following a tense press conference. Earlier in the day, Omega, the Young Bucks, and four more involved in the fight were suspended, with Punk and Steel’s status still to be determined. Ahead of the show, AEW CEO Tony Khan said he would address the situations involving the AEW World Championship and World Trios titles, all of which were held by Punk, Omega, and the Young Bucks.
