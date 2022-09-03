ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Police investigating auto-pedestrian accident involving a child

By Dana Hazzard
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fS6eR_0hh8pjJe00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Norfolk police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident involving a child.

According to police, the accident happened just after 1:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Pickett Road.

The child has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate the accident.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxC0s_0hh8pjJe00
    Photo Courtesy: Hallee Jones
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pe5FK_0hh8pjJe00
    Photo Courtesy: Hallee Jones

10 On Your Side is working to learn more details. The investigation remains ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man charged with 5 counts of attempted malicious wounding in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 20-year-old man faces five counts of attempted malicious wounding after an incident Tuesday night on Hampton Blvd. in the Larchmont area of Norfolk. Norfolk police say Lataevion N. Matthews was also charged with use of a firearm, obtaining by false pretense, vandalism and assault on law enforcement.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

1 man dead, 1 injured following shooting in Portsmouth

In an update, police also said a second man with a non life-threatening gunshot wound was also found near the 1700 block of LaSalle Avenue. He was expected to recover. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/man-dead-following-shooting-in-portsmouth/
PORTSMOUTH, VA
