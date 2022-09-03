ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Gephardt Daily

Unified Police ID victim killed in Neff Canyon hiking fall

NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man who fell to his death Monday in Neffs Canyon has been identified by police. The victim, who fell an estimated 30 feet and suffered serious head injuries, was 22-year-old Kurt Lawson, of Seekonk, Mass. “Our...
Gephardt Daily

ATF offers $5K reward for information about arson at Orem Utah Temple

OREM, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the July 25 fire at the Orem Utah Temple. The Orem Fire...
Gephardt Daily

South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
Gephardt Daily

Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
Gephardt Daily

Would-be car sellers robbed at gunpoint after arranging private sale with strangers

HOOPER, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022, (Gephardt Daily) — Residents lured to a remote location for a vehicle sale were greeted by two armed men in masks who robbed them. According to a Davis County Sheriff’s Office press release posted Monday, instead of finding a prospective buyer, “When they arrived, two Caucasian males wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held the victims at gunpoint.”
Gephardt Daily

Sandy City police ask public’s help identifying theft suspect

SANDY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. “Attempt to identify — an unknown female suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the Homegoods store in Sandy,” says a tweet issued Tuesday morning by the department.
Gephardt Daily

1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters rescue cat from house fire in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters rescued a cat from an otherwise unoccupied home that caught fire Saturday evening in Heber City. Crews were dispatched about 6 p.m. to a home near 100 South and 400 West, where “crews reported heavy fire and smoke from the unoccupied structure,” the Wasatch Fire District states in a Facebook post.
Gephardt Daily

Ogden’s Valley Fire now 40% contained; evacuations lifted

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations were lifted Wednesday on the Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, which was first reported Tuesday. “The fire is 40% contained and still at nine acres,” says a statement released at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday by the Ogden Fire Department.
Gephardt Daily

Update: 30 homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire in mouth of Ogden Canyon

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — About 30 homes were evacuated Tuesday evening as firefighters battled a wildfire in the mouth of Ogden Canyon. The Valley Fire started about 4:30 p.m. and burned an estimated 9 acres in heavy vegetation near Rainbow Gardens, 1851 Valley Drive, according to social media posts from Utah Fire Info, Ogden Fire Department and Ogden Police Department.
