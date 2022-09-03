Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police arrest alleged gunman in fatal shooting outside Salt Palace Convention Center
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a man Saturday outside the Salt Palace Convention Center. Nogolweit “Nunu” Kug was arrested about 4 p.m. Tuesday after turning himself in at the Salt Lake City Public...
Gephardt Daily
Unified Police ID victim killed in Neff Canyon hiking fall
NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The man who fell to his death Monday in Neffs Canyon has been identified by police. The victim, who fell an estimated 30 feet and suffered serious head injuries, was 22-year-old Kurt Lawson, of Seekonk, Mass. “Our...
Gephardt Daily
ATF offers $5K reward for information about arson at Orem Utah Temple
OREM, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the July 25 fire at the Orem Utah Temple. The Orem Fire...
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD seeks help with bank robber ID
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept.5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber. South Salt Lake police posted photos Sept. 1 on social media from security camera video of the suspect in the robbery two days earlier of the America First Credit Union at 3499 South State Street.
Gephardt Daily
Suspect arrested in shooting at mass Utah Lake gathering; 2 men hit by same bullet at permit-less ‘rodeo’ attended by thousands
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man Utah County Sheriff officials believe was involved in a Sunday night shooting near Utah Lake is in custody. According to Sgt. Spencer Cannon, of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, Cesar Matias Sevilla-Aleman is being held on unrelated charges while officials process evidence in the case.
Gephardt Daily
Would-be car sellers robbed at gunpoint after arranging private sale with strangers
HOOPER, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022, (Gephardt Daily) — Residents lured to a remote location for a vehicle sale were greeted by two armed men in masks who robbed them. According to a Davis County Sheriff’s Office press release posted Monday, instead of finding a prospective buyer, “When they arrived, two Caucasian males wearing white masks and driving a red 4-door sedan held the victims at gunpoint.”
Gephardt Daily
Sandy City police ask public’s help identifying theft suspect
SANDY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Sandy City police are asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. “Attempt to identify — an unknown female suspect used a stolen credit card to purchase items from the Homegoods store in Sandy,” says a tweet issued Tuesday morning by the department.
Gephardt Daily
Breaking: 1 in critical condition following 2 shootings at party near Utah Lake
SPANISH FORK, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were injured during separate shootings at a party Sunday night near Utah Lake. Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon told Gephardt Daily two men were shot about 9 p.m. during a party at a rodeo arena on the west side of West Mountain at 6767 S. Lincoln Beach Road.
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters respond to smoldering abandoned building in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters were called to a fire at an abandoned building in the early hours of Tuesday. “Crews working a smoldering fire abandoned building 52 E. 300 South,” says an SLCFD tweet issued at 2:33 a.m.
Gephardt Daily
1 airlifted to Ogden hospital following cliff-diving injury at Causey Reservoir
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was transported by medical helicopter in fair condition after suffering a back injury while cliff diving Sunday at Causey Reservoir. Deputies responded to the reservoir northeast of Ogden following reports that “a male possibly broke his back while cliff...
Gephardt Daily
Unified Police: Rescue underway after hiker falls 30 feet, suffers head injuries in Neffs Canyon
NEFFS CANYON, Salt Lake County, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A rescue attempt is underway in Neffs Canyon after a hiker fell an estimated 30 feet. Unified Police Detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily at about 11:45 a.m. Monday that a 22-year-old, believed to be a male, had suffered head injuries.
Gephardt Daily
Vehicle, grass fires in Summit County block traffic on I-80 in both directions
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Vehicle and grass fires along Interstate 80 in Summit County slowed or stopped traffic in both directions Tuesday. An early afternoon fire was reported near exit 137 after a pickup truck caught fire and sparked a brush fire that was spreading up the hill.
Gephardt Daily
Emergency responders on scene of pickup fire that sparked grass fire in Summit County
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews are on the scene of a pickup truck fire that caused a grass fire in Summit County. “PCFD currently on scene of a vehicle fire that caused a brush fire,” says a statement issued by the Park City Fire District.”
Gephardt Daily
Firefighters rescue cat from house fire in Heber City
HEBER CITY, Utah, Sept. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters rescued a cat from an otherwise unoccupied home that caught fire Saturday evening in Heber City. Crews were dispatched about 6 p.m. to a home near 100 South and 400 West, where “crews reported heavy fire and smoke from the unoccupied structure,” the Wasatch Fire District states in a Facebook post.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville family displaced after fire near backyard hot tub spreads to home
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Taylorsville family is displaced following a fire Monday that started near their backyard hot tub and spread to their home. Crews responded at 11:10 a.m. to reports of a fire at 4425 S. Jarrah St., Unified Fire Authority spokesman Ryan...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City breaks heat record with 32nd 100-degree day of 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City’s record-breaking summer of heat continued Monday as the temperature topped 100 degrees for the 32nd time of 2022. Monday’s high of 104 degrees at Salt Lake City International Airport set an all-time record for September,...
Gephardt Daily
Ogden’s Valley Fire now 40% contained; evacuations lifted
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Evacuations were lifted Wednesday on the Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, which was first reported Tuesday. “The fire is 40% contained and still at nine acres,” says a statement released at 2:13 p.m. Wednesday by the Ogden Fire Department.
Gephardt Daily
Update: 30 homes evacuated as crews battle wildfire in mouth of Ogden Canyon
OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — About 30 homes were evacuated Tuesday evening as firefighters battled a wildfire in the mouth of Ogden Canyon. The Valley Fire started about 4:30 p.m. and burned an estimated 9 acres in heavy vegetation near Rainbow Gardens, 1851 Valley Drive, according to social media posts from Utah Fire Info, Ogden Fire Department and Ogden Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
Man in critical condition after falling 60 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, Sept. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 60-year-old man was airlifted to an area hospital Monday after falling an estimated 60 feet while hiking near Lake Catherine in Little Cottonwood Canyon. Unified police detective Arlan Bennett told Gephardt Daily the man sustained a head injury...
