Environment

Sweltering heat prompts Spare the Air alert through Labor Day holiday

By CBS San Francisco
 5 days ago

First Alert Weather Sunday Morning Forecast 04:34

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Sweltering, triple-digit heat has prompted the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to extend the Spare the Air Alert for smog through the Labor Day holiday.

Light winds, vehicle exhaust and record heat are expected to create unhealthy smog in Bay Area counties.

"An extreme heat wave combined with Labor Day holiday traffic is a recipe for unhealthy smog," said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the Air District. "Help reduce air pollution by taking transit and limiting driving to protect the health of all Bay Area residents."

KPIX 5 meteorologist Darren Peck said temperatures will soar past 100 degrees in parts of the Bay Area, significantly increasing the danger of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning and heat advisory for parts of the Bay Area through the holiday weekend, warning people in sensitive groups to stay hydrated and cancel outdoor activities during peak temperature periods.

The Air District encourages anyone planning to do strenuous activities to do so in the early morning hours when ozone concentrations are lower.

People can find out when a Spare the Air alert is in effect by registering for the alerts at www.sparetheair.org , calling 1(800) HELP-AIR, downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app or connecting with Spare the Air on social media.

Comments / 0

