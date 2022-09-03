Trail reconstruction project to switch sides ahead of schedule

Toledo’s plan for rebuilding the Anthony Wayne Trail between Glendale Avenue and the Maumee line had been to do the outbound lanes this year and the inbound lanes next year.

But Geddis Paving, the city’s contractor for the $10.8 million project, has gotten the outbound side nearly complete so fast that officials have decided to have it start work on the inbound lanes as soon as the traffic can be shifted off of them.

That, said Douglas Stephens, director of the Toledo Department of Transportation, is likely to happen by week’s end.

“I’m really happy about this,” Mr. Stephens said Friday. “They [Geddis] are doing a great job. They’re working ahead of schedule. This is going to be beneficial for everybody.”

The most visible task still to be done is painting lane stripes and other pavement markings on the new roadway. As its first use will be for two-way traffic, that will feature a double yellow line down the middle

But while Geddis has gotten the outbound lanes rebuilt in about 2-1/2 months — it started the current construction phase in late June — Mr. Stephens said the city has decided not to push the contractor to do the entire inbound section yet this construction season.

“There’s not going to be a construction zone through the winter,” he said, so Geddis will work up to a designated point in the zone — about halfway between Copland Boulevard and Toledo Christian School — and finish the project between there and Glendale next spring.

The risk that wet autumn weather or an early start to wintry conditions will drag construction out between now and the end of November is too great to ask for everything to get done this year even though it might be possible with good weather, Mr. Stephens said.

Splitting the inbound lanes’ reconstruction into two pieces will cost the city an extra $16,000 — its share of the cost to set up and tear down the work-zone traffic pattern twice instead of once. Geddis is sharing that cost 50/50 because it too will benefit from faster completion, the transportation director said.

“If we’re wrong, then we end up putting pavement in temporarily that we have to take out later on,” he said. “We’re going to get between a third and 50 percent of next year’s work done this year, and we’ll certainly get everything done earlier next year than if we didn’t do any of this.”

Weather permitting, the painting will occur early in the holiday-shortened workweek, and then the next day the traffic shift will begin after the morning rush hour, starting with putting outbound traffic on its proper side of the roadway.

The crossovers that outbound motorists have used for the past 11 weeks or so to get to the inbound side then will need to be re-striped to perform the opposite function, and traffic lights at Sherwood Avenue and Copland Boulevard also will need to be moved as part of the traffic switch.

Also still to be done, Mr. Stephens said, is remedial action to correct a subcontractor’s use of straw to cover recent grass seeding along the outbound roadway. That is to be redone with hydro-seeding as specified by the contract, he said.

One final layer of pavement will be added to the outbound lanes at the project’s conclusion. Applying the surface course everywhere at the end has become standard for many road construction projects so that the final product isn’t scarred by the removal of pavement markings put down for short-term work zone traffic patterns.

Rebuilding the inbound lanes does not depend on resolving Toledo Country Club’s ongoing lawsuit challenging the city’s eminent-domain claim related to part of a multi-use path to be built next to that side Trail as part of the project, Mr. Stephens said.

Once it starts work on the inbound side, he said, “Geddis will install the path outside the dispute area. It will only be completed in stone this year. Geddis hasn't indicated doing any path work beyond that.”