128,800 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Read full article on original website
Related
Kim Kardashian to launch private equity firm with former Carlyle partner
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Reality television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and a former partner at Carlyle Group Inc (CG.O) Jay Sammons are launching a new private equity firm focused on investing in consumer and media businesses, according to a joint statement.
Duluth Aims for High Tech in ‘Holistic Approach’ to Logistics
An order from Duluth Trading Co. for a pair of AKHG trail tech leggings in the shade marsh olive will be processed within two hours once its Georgia fulfillment center is up and running next July. The halo facility for Mount Horeb, Wis.-based Duluth Holdings Inc.’s logistics network will be the roughly 500,000-square-foot property in Adairsville, about 60 miles north of Atlanta, where it will stand as the workwear retailer’s first automated center. The automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) inside will be powered by Toyota Advanced Logistics’ supply chain business Bastian Solutions. There, robots will help in squeezing out efficiencies when...
Israel's Shufersal opens first checkout free store in Tel Aviv
JERUSALEM, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Israel's largest supermarket chain Shufersal (SAE.TA) said on Thursday it had opened the country's first autonomous store where shoppers do not have to queue at checkout or scan any goods and where payments and receipts are settled digitally.
Comments / 0