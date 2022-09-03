ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

SkySports

Super League play-offs: Mikolaj Oledzki ready to lead Leeds Rhinos' charge towards Grand Final

And there are perhaps few players who embody those qualities more than the Rhinos' sole Super League Dream Team representative this season, Mikolaj Oledzki. The England international prop has been ever-present for the Rhinos this year, featuring in all 28 of their league and Betfred Challenge Cup matches and starting 26 of those, and was again putting in the hard yards - or, more specifically, 152 metres with an average gain of eight metres - in last Saturday's winner-takes-all showdown at Headingley.
SkySports

US Open: Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner in five-hour epic to reach semi-finals

Carlos Alcaraz won a spellbinding battle of the young guns against Jannik Sinner to reach his first grand slam semi-final in a thriller with the US Open's latest-ever finish. Spanish teenager Alcaraz finally clinched a 3-6 7-6 (7) 7-6 (0) 5-7 6-3 victory at 2.50am after five hours and 15 minutes of full-throttle tennis to set up a clash with Frances Tiafoe on Friday.
SkySports

Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports

The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
