Related
England v South Africa: third Test, day one – live!
Over-by-over report: Join our writers for updates as the series-deciding Test gets under way at The Oval
SkySports
Super League play-offs: Mikolaj Oledzki ready to lead Leeds Rhinos' charge towards Grand Final
And there are perhaps few players who embody those qualities more than the Rhinos' sole Super League Dream Team representative this season, Mikolaj Oledzki. The England international prop has been ever-present for the Rhinos this year, featuring in all 28 of their league and Betfred Challenge Cup matches and starting 26 of those, and was again putting in the hard yards - or, more specifically, 152 metres with an average gain of eight metres - in last Saturday's winner-takes-all showdown at Headingley.
SkySports
England Women 10-0 Luxembourg Women: Lionesses sign off perfect World Cup qualifying campaign with emphatic win
England signed off their World Cup qualifying campaign with another huge victory, beating Luxembourg 10-0 at the Bet365 Stadium in their first home match since winning the Euros. There was a celebratory atmosphere in Stoke as the recently-retired Jill Scott brought out the Euro 2022 trophy ahead of the game,...
SkySports
Chelsea Women: How nutritionist Matt Jones is helping to fuel the Blues' WSL title defence
When Matt Jones tore his cruciate ligament twice before the age of 20, any hopes of a career as an elite sportsman went out the window. Luckily for him, the silver lining was right before his eyes. The industry was not cut off to him forever. "During the second period...
RELATED PEOPLE
SkySports
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Jannik Sinner in five-hour epic to reach semi-finals
Carlos Alcaraz won a spellbinding battle of the young guns against Jannik Sinner to reach his first grand slam semi-final in a thriller with the US Open's latest-ever finish. Spanish teenager Alcaraz finally clinched a 3-6 7-6 (7) 7-6 (0) 5-7 6-3 victory at 2.50am after five hours and 15 minutes of full-throttle tennis to set up a clash with Frances Tiafoe on Friday.
SkySports
Barclays FA Women's Super League: How to follow the 2022/23 season on Sky Sports
The Barclays FA Women's Super League will continue to be one of Sky Sports' flagship offerings during the 2022/23 season, with 35 games shown exclusively live. After viewing figures last term rose an incredible 171 per cent vs the 2020/21 campaign, the WSL returns this Saturday September 10 live on Sky Sports as Tottenham take on Manchester United at 12.30pm.
SkySports
Harry Brook: Ollie Pope believes Yorkshire batter has the game to star at Test level for England
Brook, who made his international T20 debut for England in the West Indies in January, is averaging 107.44 from 12 innings with the bat for Yorkshire in Division One of the LV= County Championship so far in 2022. Jonny Bairstow's injury has opened the door for Brook to make his...
SkySports
Alex Hales recalled by England for T20 World Cup as Jonny Bairstow's injury replacement confirmed
Hales has not played for England since 2019 amid off-field issues, but his form, combined with Jason Roy's struggles and Bairstow's freak golf injury has given him the chance of an international comeback. The 33-year-old tested positive for recreational drugs in the build-up to the 2019 World Cup, an incident...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SkySports
Forest Green 2-1 Accrington: Josh March's late winner halts three-game losing run for hosts
Josh March's 80th-minute winner saw Forest Green halt a three-game losing run as they recorded a narrow 2-1 League One victory over Accrington. Tommy Leigh's 76th-minute strike appeared to have handed Accrington a point before livewire March swept in a ball from Chelsea loanee Bryan Fiabema. Earlier, Reece Brown's first-half...
SkySports
US Open: Caroline Garcia stuns Coco Gauff to reach first Grand Slam semi-final
Caroline Garcia powered her way past Coco Gauff and into her first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open. Eleven years after Andy Murray predicted Garcia would be world No 1 when, as a 17-year-old, she led Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros, the Frenchwoman is in the form of her life.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: British teenager's US Open title defence over, so what's next?
Emma Raducanu has seen her US Open title defence fall at the first hurdle, while a dramatic rankings slide will see her slip outside of the Top 80, so what's next for the British teenager?. Following her first-round exit to veteran Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, the British No 1 now has...
SkySports
Presidents Cup: Trevor Immelman picks five rookies after International Team loses stars to LIV Golf
Immelman was due to only have four captain's picks for the biennial contest, but was handed two extra selections when two of the automatic qualifiers - Open champion Cameron Smith and Chile's Joaquin Niemann - elected to join LIV Golf after the conclusion of the FedExCup season. Smith and Niemann...
GOLF・
