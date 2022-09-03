T-Birds Defense Dominant in Season-Opening Win

The lines set up opposite one another at Tumwaters' Aug. 22 practice.

T-BIRDS 34, TIGERS 7

Tumwater 0 13 14 7 — 34

Burlington-Ed 0 7 0 0 — 7

Scoring Summary

TUM — Matheney 3-yard run

BE — Mendoza 89-yard kick return

TUM — Matheney 35-yard run

TUM — Kastner 50-yard pass to Dillon

TUM — Thompson 9-yard run

TUM — Criss 45-yard interception return

Individual Stats

Rushing: TUM — Matheney 25/165/2TDs;

Passing: TUM — Overbay 4-12/93, Kastner 3-6/66/TD

Receiving: TUM — Dillon 2/50/TD;

Though it was close at the half, the Tumwater football team put together a dominant defensive showing and pulled away in the second half to defeat Burlington-Edison on the road Friday, 34-7.

Carlos Matheney led the way for the Thunderbirds, rushing for 165 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns, both in the first half. Starting quarterback Alex Overbay finished 4 for 12 for 93 yards, and backup Ethan Kastner went 3 for 6 with 66 yards and a long touchdown throw to Jacob Dillon.

Derek Thompson added a nine-yard touchdown for the T-Birds, and Tyler Criss took a 45-yard interception to the house to put the game firmly away in the fourth.

The Thunderbirds (1-0) take on North Kitsap next week in a battle of ranked teams at Sid Otton Field in Tumwater.