T-Birds Defense Dominant in Season-Opening Win
T-BIRDS 34, TIGERS 7
Tumwater 0 13 14 7 — 34
Burlington-Ed 0 7 0 0 — 7
Scoring Summary
TUM — Matheney 3-yard run
BE — Mendoza 89-yard kick return
TUM — Matheney 35-yard run
TUM — Kastner 50-yard pass to Dillon
TUM — Thompson 9-yard run
TUM — Criss 45-yard interception return
Individual Stats
Rushing: TUM — Matheney 25/165/2TDs;
Passing: TUM — Overbay 4-12/93, Kastner 3-6/66/TD
Receiving: TUM — Dillon 2/50/TD;
Though it was close at the half, the Tumwater football team put together a dominant defensive showing and pulled away in the second half to defeat Burlington-Edison on the road Friday, 34-7.
Carlos Matheney led the way for the Thunderbirds, rushing for 165 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns, both in the first half. Starting quarterback Alex Overbay finished 4 for 12 for 93 yards, and backup Ethan Kastner went 3 for 6 with 66 yards and a long touchdown throw to Jacob Dillon.
Derek Thompson added a nine-yard touchdown for the T-Birds, and Tyler Criss took a 45-yard interception to the house to put the game firmly away in the fourth.
The Thunderbirds (1-0) take on North Kitsap next week in a battle of ranked teams at Sid Otton Field in Tumwater.
