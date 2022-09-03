Read full article on original website
Related
175,000 11-year-olds starting secondary school are unable to read properly, Ofsted head warns
Almost 175,000 children are starting secondary school this term unable to read properly, the head of Ofsted has warned. Chief inspector of schools Amanda Spielman said a quarter of Year 7 pupils will struggle to keep up in lessons because they have not grasped the basics. Disrupted lessons during the...
Schools could slash teaching staff, increase class sizes and axe trips as heads grapple with 300% energy bill rises
Teaching staff may be slashed, class sizes increased and school trips axed as head teachers grapple with energy bill rises of more than 300 per cent. Schools and businesses are not covered by the energy price cap, which will rise to £3,549 a year for those on default tariffs in October.
Schools may be forced to lay off teachers and will not recruit for vacant posts amid rocketing energy bills, head warns, saying many will struggle without government help
Schools facing a £100,000 leap in their energy bills could be forced to lay off teachers and leave vacant posts unfilled despite a national staff shortage, a concerned headteacher has warned. Some schools are reported to have set up recruitment freezes, leading to challenging workloads for remaining colleagues. The...
An Oklahoma teacher says she resigned over a state law requiring teachers to censor books in classroom libraries
An Oklahoma teacher says she has resigned from her position as an English teacher with Norman Public Schools following controversy over the display of, and student access to, more than 500 books in her classroom library.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports
The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Parents left divided on high school’s ‘ridiculous and unhygienic’ new uniform policy
PARENTS have labelled a high school's new uniform policy as "ridiculous" and "unhygienic". Students at Ashton on Mersey Academy in Trafford have been told they need to wear plain black tights when they wear a skirt. The new rule says skirts must can't be shorter than 5cm above the knee...
Parents call for resignation of officials at all-girls school over policy allowing biological males to apply
Parents, alumnae and donors of an elite all-girls school in Tennessee are calling for the resignation of those involved with implementing, then pausing, a policy which would allow biological males who identify as female to apply to the school. "We are writing to you today as an expression of a...
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom
A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college
The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of banning teachers from displaying pride flag and listing preferred pronouns
A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently...
Dinner lady forced to deny children school food because ‘there’s no money’
A dinner lady who works at a school in the north west of England said she was being forced to deny school lunches to around 10 to 15 children a day who do not have the money for food.The spiralling rate of inflation, burgeoning energy bills and food costs have left parents in dire financial straits, leaving many children to go hungry, she explains.The woman, who has not been named, was speaking at Tuesday (30 August) night’s Enough is Enough rally at Manchester cathedral when she broke down in tears describing the child poverty at her Lancashire school.“Just before the...
'Rich' Parent Urged Not To Help School Mom Struggling To Pay $4600 Term Fee
Lending money can sometimes be an awkward affair, and it can cause irreparable tension in relationships.
Voices: I’m a teacher – and I know that the government’s new school uniform law is mere window dressing
The topic of school uniforms is often a divisive one. While most students I’ve taught would rather be learning in a hoodie and trainers than a stiff blazer and suffocating tie, both the teacher and the mum in me recognise the need to level the playing field as much as possible for the children whose poverty would be exposed by everyone else’s designer gear.School uniforms have appeared frequently in the news lately because the government has unveiled a new law designed to limit the cost for families struggling to cope in the current economic climate. The law mandates that...
Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent
Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.
Worker Who Quit Job After Boss Tried to Dock Pay After Vacation Applauded
The worker quit after their manager tried to claim they only had seven vacation days instead of the 10 that had been previously agreed on.
JOBS・
Mum says teacher threatened to cut bows off daughter's socks on first day at school
A mum has spoken of her disgust after her daughter's teacher threatened to cut the bows off her socks on her first day at school. The anonymous mother explained that her daughter, 11, wore the black socks with silk bows to Dixons Brooklands Academy, where she received the warning on Monday (September 5).
Parent Backed for Sending Daughter to School With Personalized Supplies
"I'm all for helping out educators supply their classrooms with adequate supplies, but that doesn't mean I won't get my kids their own stuff," one user wrote.
Man Cheered for 'Abandoning' His Mom on Payday To Avoid Paying Her Bills
The man is "totally justified in doing what he did," and his mom "deserves the consequences of her abuse," one Reddit user said.
‘They just want parents to go away’: complaints soar as special needs schooling crisis spirals
The number of complaints from parents about special needs education has risen by three-quarters in the past four years – with more than one complaint a day filed last year, according to figures from the local government ombudsman. The increase reflects the crisis in the special educational needs and...
Comments / 1