Daily Mail

Schools may be forced to lay off teachers and will not recruit for vacant posts amid rocketing energy bills, head warns, saying many will struggle without government help

Schools facing a £100,000 leap in their energy bills could be forced to lay off teachers and leave vacant posts unfilled despite a national staff shortage, a concerned headteacher has warned. Some schools are reported to have set up recruitment freezes, leading to challenging workloads for remaining colleagues. The...
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
RadarOnline

Utah Teacher Draws Outrage After Post Wondering Whether White Students Will Adapt To Her 'Non-White' Classroom

A teacher in Utah pondered how parents and students in a majority-white school would feel about being in a classroom like hers that she said is "built for non-white students," Radar has learned.“For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White school, and I’m kind of interested to see how students and parents react to my classroom, or if they even notice anything about it, because it’s built for non-White students,” a teacher at William Penn Elementary near Salt Lake City, Utah said in a social media post.The teacher noted that she's working in...
Daily Mail

All-girls private school rejects a trans student, 12, because 'she's a male' - as her furious mum unleashes on the college

The furious mother of a transgender student is suing an all-girls school for denying her child a place because she was 'born a male'. Single mother of four Emma Jensen said she was excited for her two children Rylee, 13, and Harley, 12, to attend private Brisbane school Carinity Education Southside after seeing photos of their relatives in the school's foyer.
The Independent

Dinner lady forced to deny children school food because ‘there’s no money’

A dinner lady who works at a school in the north west of England said she was being forced to deny school lunches to around 10 to 15 children a day who do not have the money for food.The spiralling rate of inflation, burgeoning energy bills and food costs have left parents in dire financial straits, leaving many children to go hungry, she explains.The woman, who has not been named, was speaking at Tuesday (30 August) night’s Enough is Enough rally at Manchester cathedral when she broke down in tears describing the child poverty at her Lancashire school.“Just before the...
The Independent

Voices: I’m a teacher – and I know that the government’s new school uniform law is mere window dressing

The topic of school uniforms is often a divisive one. While most students I’ve taught would rather be learning in a hoodie and trainers than a stiff blazer and suffocating tie, both the teacher and the mum in me recognise the need to level the playing field as much as possible for the children whose poverty would be exposed by everyone else’s designer gear.School uniforms have appeared frequently in the news lately because the government has unveiled a new law designed to limit the cost for families struggling to cope in the current economic climate. The law mandates that...
Gillian Sisley

Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent

Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.

