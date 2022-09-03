The topic of school uniforms is often a divisive one. While most students I’ve taught would rather be learning in a hoodie and trainers than a stiff blazer and suffocating tie, both the teacher and the mum in me recognise the need to level the playing field as much as possible for the children whose poverty would be exposed by everyone else’s designer gear.School uniforms have appeared frequently in the news lately because the government has unveiled a new law designed to limit the cost for families struggling to cope in the current economic climate. The law mandates that...

EDUCATION ・ 1 HOUR AGO