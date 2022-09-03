ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yavapai County, AZ

Mary Holman

Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself

What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
‘Smash’ Star Megan Hilty’s Sister & Family Members Presumed Dead in Washington Plane Crash

Megan Hilty, who appeared as Ivy Lynn in the NBC musical series Smash, received devastating news after a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington’s Puget Sound about 30 miles away from Seattle on Sunday, September 4. The plane was carrying three of Hilty’s family members: her sister, Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and niece Remy Mickel. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released the names of the 10 passengers on board the small plane on Tuesday morning, listing the family of three among the passengers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Heiress Eliza Fletcher's Family Speaks Out on Her Death

Eliza Fletcher's family is in mourning. The billionaire heiress and kindergarten teacher, 34, was found dead on Sept. 5, three days after she was abducted while out on a jog in Memphis, according to the city's police department. In the wake of the tragic discovery, her family released a statement and shared how they are "heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss."
MEMPHIS, TN
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together

Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
CELEBRITIES
Cornered: What ‘The Sandman’ Star Mason Alexander Park Loves

In Netflix’s hit adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman, Mason Alexander Park’s Desire is all about what you want — and in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio, sponsored by Hollywood unBranded, at San Diego Comic-Con, we took the opportunity to find out what they love.
MOVIES
‘Shadows’ Finale, More ‘Sugar,’ Doctor-‘Patient’ Suspense, ‘Frontline’ on Democracy

Vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows wraps its fourth season with the nest adjusting to Baby Colin’s awkward growing pains. OWN’s Queen Sugar begins its seventh and final season. The psychological suspense drama The Patient adds new twists to its head games. Frontline weighs in on threats to American democracy in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
TV SERIES

