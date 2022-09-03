Megan Hilty, who appeared as Ivy Lynn in the NBC musical series Smash, received devastating news after a float plane carrying 10 people crashed in Washington’s Puget Sound about 30 miles away from Seattle on Sunday, September 4. The plane was carrying three of Hilty’s family members: her sister, Lauren Hilty, brother-in-law Ross Mickel, and niece Remy Mickel. The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) released the names of the 10 passengers on board the small plane on Tuesday morning, listing the family of three among the passengers.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO