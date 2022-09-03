Read full article on original website
Related
12 Household Items You Should Replace Regularly and How Much They Cost
While it's fairly evident when you should replace household items like your toothbrush or your kitchen sponge, the replacement times for other items in your home may not be as clear. Explore: Your...
ohmymag.co.uk
The food you eat could be the reason you attract mosquitoes and why their bites itch
You may know that wearing black could attract mosquitoes to you, but now studies have shown that your individual odour from your breath and skin also draw the blood suckers to you. To take this further, some researchers have sought to find out what foods influence the odours you exhale and the composition of your skin microbiome making you attractive to mosquitoes.
Comments / 0