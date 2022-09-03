ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

The food you eat could be the reason you attract mosquitoes and why their bites itch

You may know that wearing black could attract mosquitoes to you, but now studies have shown that your individual odour from your breath and skin also draw the blood suckers to you. To take this further, some researchers have sought to find out what foods influence the odours you exhale and the composition of your skin microbiome making you attractive to mosquitoes.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy