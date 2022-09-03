Read full article on original website
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum says today the state's share of a financial settlement with a vaping company is at least $18-million. Rosenblum says Oregon led a group of 34 states and U.S. territories in reaching a $438.5-million agreement with JUUL Labs. She says it resolves an investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices.
SACRAMENTO, Cal. -- A state of emergency declared by California's governor for Siskiyou County because of its weekend wildfires is having a larger ripple effect across the state. California's Office of Emergency Services says the state is positioning firefighting strike teams across 18 counties today. The move comes after Governor...
