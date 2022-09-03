SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum says today the state's share of a financial settlement with a vaping company is at least $18-million. Rosenblum says Oregon led a group of 34 states and U.S. territories in reaching a $438.5-million agreement with JUUL Labs. She says it resolves an investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO