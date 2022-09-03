ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

WSMV

West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
NASHVILLE, TN
generalaviationnews.com

Cylinder failure fatal for three

On Sept. 8, 2020, a Piper PA-28-181 owned by the Lebanon Flying Club crashed near McMinnville, Tennessee. The pilot and two passengers were fatally injured. The pilot flew uneventfully from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport (KMBT) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Warren County Memorial Airport (KRNC) in McMinnville, Tennessee. Review of security video...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fall Lawncare Field Day - Learning about Fall Fertilization and a Great Lawn in Rutherford County

(MURFREESBORO, TN) The UT/TSU Extension Fall Lawncare Field Day is coming up this Saturday in Murfreesboro. The event will be on September 10th at the Lane Agri-Park. There will be a Turfgrass Demonstration on-site and extension agents will be on hand to talk about overseeding and renovating tall fescue turf. The fall fertilization of cool season turf will also be discussed, along with fall and winter weed control. They will also touch base on how to deal with your warm season turf this time of year. The event this Saturday will be from 9AM to 11AM at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129).
MURFREESBORO, TN
WTOV 9

Puppy thrown out of a car in broad daylight in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A puppy was thrown out of a car at a Nashville intersection. A young passerby saw it happen and was able to get the puppy to safety. Hayden Wadell said he on his way home from getting lunch with family in Germantown when he saw a silver car slowdown in the intersection off of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Dominican Drive.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Motorcycles, Cars and Runners Take to the Streets September 17th for the 14th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run

Murfreesboro, TN – Supporters of Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity will take to the streets on September 17th for the 14th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run. This year’s event includes a 26-mile Marathon Relay Run, in addition to the 95-mile poker run for motorcycles and cars. The theme is Ride, Drive, Run for Habitat for Humanity.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Body found in Midtown, homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Midtown. Police said a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 14th Ave South in the Edgehill neighborhood at 1:56 a.m. Monday morning. Officers on the scene said the body...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal Sunday Morning Crash In 'Boro

(MURFREESBORO) There was a fatal single-vehicle crash around 1:00 o'clock early Sunday morning at the intersection of E. Clark and North Tennessee Boulevards. 22-year old Marcus Webb of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the front passenger in the red Dodge Charger. There were 3 other passengers:...
MURFREESBORO, TN

