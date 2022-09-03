Read full article on original website
WSMV
West Nashvillians upset over uptick in armadillo population
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The heavily armored nuisances known as armadillos are making their way through West Nashville, and residents said they are not pleased to see them. Nashville’s Brandon Westfall knows his front yard is not supposed to look like this. He said it’s a mess of big holes that didn’t use to be there, and it comes by for a visit every night.
generalaviationnews.com
Cylinder failure fatal for three
On Sept. 8, 2020, a Piper PA-28-181 owned by the Lebanon Flying Club crashed near McMinnville, Tennessee. The pilot and two passengers were fatally injured. The pilot flew uneventfully from Murfreesboro Municipal Airport (KMBT) in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, to Warren County Memorial Airport (KRNC) in McMinnville, Tennessee. Review of security video...
4 men fly to Alaska to search for missing Dover hunter, Steve Keel
More people are joining the search for Steve Keel, the Dover, Tennessee man who disappeared while on a hunting trip in Alaska.
Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake
A woman celebrating her 35th wedding anniversary with a fishing excursion on J. Percy Priest Lake last weekend pulled in a lucky catch of her own.
Tennessee high school senior found with loaded gun in cafeteria during school
A high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after a gun was found in his possession inside the school.
These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best cities around the country to retire, including several towns in Tennessee.
Driver dead after hitting utility pole on Nolensville Pike; construction worker also hit expected to be okay
At least one person is in the hospital following multiple crashes in Nashville Tuesday afternoon.
wgnsradio.com
Fall Lawncare Field Day - Learning about Fall Fertilization and a Great Lawn in Rutherford County
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The UT/TSU Extension Fall Lawncare Field Day is coming up this Saturday in Murfreesboro. The event will be on September 10th at the Lane Agri-Park. There will be a Turfgrass Demonstration on-site and extension agents will be on hand to talk about overseeding and renovating tall fescue turf. The fall fertilization of cool season turf will also be discussed, along with fall and winter weed control. They will also touch base on how to deal with your warm season turf this time of year. The event this Saturday will be from 9AM to 11AM at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129).
WTOV 9
Puppy thrown out of a car in broad daylight in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A puppy was thrown out of a car at a Nashville intersection. A young passerby saw it happen and was able to get the puppy to safety. Hayden Wadell said he on his way home from getting lunch with family in Germantown when he saw a silver car slowdown in the intersection off of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Dominican Drive.
wgnsradio.com
FBI will be on the MTSU Campus Thursday in Search of Prospective Employees
The FBI will be on the MTSU campus Thursday (Sept. 8, 2022)… FBI staff will visit with students and veterans who are enrolled in classes at the local university to discuss job opportunities with the bureau. An FBI meet-and-greet luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m....
2 arrested after 100+ mph pursuit ends in Hendersonville
Two Nashville men were arrested after a high-speed pursuit ended in Hendersonville on Saturday.
wgnsradio.com
Motorcycles, Cars and Runners Take to the Streets September 17th for the 14th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run
Murfreesboro, TN – Supporters of Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity will take to the streets on September 17th for the 14th Annual Hammer Down for Habitat Poker Run. This year’s event includes a 26-mile Marathon Relay Run, in addition to the 95-mile poker run for motorcycles and cars. The theme is Ride, Drive, Run for Habitat for Humanity.
WSMV
Man found dead at gas station on Trinity Lane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station in North Nashville on Tuesday morning. According to police, a shooting was called in around 10:20 p.m. on Monday and officers were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on Trinity Lane. When they arrived, officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
1 shot, killed outside gas station on West Trinity Lane
An investigation is underway after police say one person was shot and killed outside of a gas station late Monday night.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Records a .12-Cent Drop on Gas Prices This Week (09/06/22)
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN) Gas prices in Tennessee are up and down. Right now, the average price of regular unleaded fuel in the Volunteer State is at $3.33 per gallon. The national average is sitting at $3.74 per gallon. On Tuesday in Rutherford County, the average price of regular unleaded is ringing the bell at $3.22 per gallon.
Man charged in August 31 murder outside Nashville gas station
On Monday, Melvin Waters, 48, came to MNPD headquarters and admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old, Kendrick Frazier.
Police locate missing Murfreesboro man
Police said Isaiah Uriah Isom was last seen September 2nd around 11:45 p.m. near the 1200 block of Sloan Street.
williamsonhomepage.com
Celebrate Tennessee apple season at Nolensville's Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival Oct. 8
It’s almost time to celebrate Tennessee apple season. Nolensville will hold its second annual Tennessee Apple and All Things Fall Festival on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Morning Glory Orchard. Morning Glory Orchard and Nashville Craft BevCo are joining together for the event this...
WSMV
Body found in Midtown, homicide investigation underway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Midtown. Police said a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 14th Ave South in the Edgehill neighborhood at 1:56 a.m. Monday morning. Officers on the scene said the body...
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Sunday Morning Crash In 'Boro
(MURFREESBORO) There was a fatal single-vehicle crash around 1:00 o'clock early Sunday morning at the intersection of E. Clark and North Tennessee Boulevards. 22-year old Marcus Webb of Lebanon was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was the front passenger in the red Dodge Charger. There were 3 other passengers:...
