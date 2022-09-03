(MURFREESBORO, TN) The UT/TSU Extension Fall Lawncare Field Day is coming up this Saturday in Murfreesboro. The event will be on September 10th at the Lane Agri-Park. There will be a Turfgrass Demonstration on-site and extension agents will be on hand to talk about overseeding and renovating tall fescue turf. The fall fertilization of cool season turf will also be discussed, along with fall and winter weed control. They will also touch base on how to deal with your warm season turf this time of year. The event this Saturday will be from 9AM to 11AM at the Lane Agri-Park (315 John R. Rice Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129).

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO