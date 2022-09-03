Read full article on original website
Related
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
‘Cheap meals and dangerously affordable cocktails’: readers’ budget holiday tips
Camping and cycling are classic cheap breaks, but tipsters also have ideas on home swaps, train trips and staying in Spain for nada
England v South Africa: third Test, day one – live!
Over-by-over report: Join our writers for updates as the series-deciding Test gets under way at The Oval
Comments / 0