Several local events will commemorate day of 9/11 attacks
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks is Sunday. Several events throughout Eastern North Carolina will commemorate the anniversary. Several of those events are listed below. If you know of a local event that isn’t listed, please email us at newsdesk@wnct.com. GREENVILLE A National Day of Service and Remembrance will […]
Jacksonville police hold ‘Front Porch Roll Call’ event
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More efforts by police are on display in Eastern North Carolina as they work to become more familiar with the people they serve. Wednesday morning, members of Jacksonville Public Safety went around the city, meeting with residents in their “Front Porch Roll Call.” They listened to concerns, shared current crime stats […]
WITN
New Bern Police Department announces 25th citizens police academy
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Police Department says it is excited to host the 25th session of the citizens police academy beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21st. Police say the academy is an opportunity for community members to learn about what the department does and also to share any concerns they may have.
Chalk walk held at Northside High ahead of return to classes
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Community members gathered on Monday to spread positivity following the tragic death of a student last week at Northside High School in Jacksonville. Dozens of students, parents and residents were on campus writing words of encouragement on the sidewalks in front of the school buildings. Organizers hope the “chalk walk” will […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City native gifts family’s island to UNC Institute
From a birds-eye view, Dr. Llewellyn Phillips was another person in the crowd of gawkers mesmerized by the bright flames lighting up the sky that late September night. He was 13 years old when he stood among some 200 people gathered that evening on the old bridge that once linked Morehead City to Beaufort. All eyes were trained on a small island at the mouth of the Newport River where a menhaden factory was engulfed in fire.
wcti12.com
Positive chalk messages grace grounds at Northside High, principal pens letter to parents
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Brad Staley, principal at Northside High School in Jacksonville, wrote a statement to parents in the community as the school resumed classes. Good evening, Monarch family. This is Principal Brad Staley with an update on our plans for returning to school on Tuesday, and what you can expect to see as we welcome our students back.
Safety, mental health on minds of parents, school officials after stabbing death
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Northside High School students returned to classes on Tuesday, less than a week after a student was stabbed to death and two others, one a teacher, were injured last Thursday. Community still in shock after student stabbing death Member of the Onslow County Schools Crisis Team was at the school and […]
WITN
Rep. Murphy announces $1.3 million child care grant to Kinston center
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston community center will soon see well more than a million dollars in funding due to a child care grant, according to state Rep. Greg Murphy. Murphy applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for giving Greene Lamp, Inc. a $1,339,300 grant for the Early Head Start Child Care Partnerships program (EHS-CCP) in Kinston.
‘Fair Courts NC’ event to be held Thursday in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An organization will be holding an event Thursday in Greenville to demand reforms to restore trust in the state courts. Progress NC Action has been conducting a “Fair Courts NC” tour at different locations across the state. Thursday’s event will be 10 a.m. at the Pitt County Courthouse and will feature […]
WITN
Head-on crash makes 32-year-old Eastern Carolina woman relearn to walk
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A mother of three driving on Highway 70 back in January was met with tragedy when a suspected drunk driver crashed into her, head-on. Her family surrounded as she fought for her life coming off a ventilator, undergoing numerous surgeries, and throwing herself fully into recovery in physical therapy.
WECT
Nonprofit to offer no-cost therapy for Wilmington students, residents
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Trauma Institute & Child Trauma Institute has announced a new program for residents in the Wilmington area. Per their announcement, the no-cost program will primarily focus on students in middle and high schools. “Trauma and loss can cause school under-performance as well as behavioral issues,...
WITN
Police investigating after 1 wounded in New Bern shooting
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in New Bern. The New Bern Police Department says at about 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street due to a report of shots being fired. The report said at least one person had been shot.
WITN
D.H. Conley High students required to fill out form to use the bathroom
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Some students at a Pitt County High School are concerned about a new bathroom policy. Mason Hamilton, a D.H. Conley High School senior, says students are required to fill out a Google form before being excused to use the bathroom. “To fill out that Google...
WRAL
Goldsboro community concerned after four people shot during Labor Day weekend
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Goldsboro community concerned after four people shot during Labor Day weekend. Police said four people were shot in the Wayne County city from Saturday to...
WITN
Ayden Collard Festival kicks off Friday
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival that dates back to 1975 is returning this weekend for some family fun. The Ayden Collard Festival is set to kick off on Friday and runs through Saturday. It will feature amusement rides, vendors, live music, and of course collard greens.
Event lets residents meet Lenoir County sheriff candidates
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – With election day just a couple of months away, several communities are getting to know their candidates better. The Kinston-Lenoir Chamber of Commerce held a debate Wednesday for people to learn more about their sheriff candidates, current sheriff Ronnie Ingram and Jackie Rogers. “It’s always nice to come out and meet […]
wcti12.com
Person injured in New Bern shooting, Police are investigating
NEW BERN, Craven County — On September 6th, at 1:15 P.M., New Bern police officers responded to the 900 block of Main Street, New Bern, in reference to a report of gunshots being fired. The caller said that at least one individual had been shot. The victim was located...
Greenville man arrested on multiple larceny charges
AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man has been arrested and charged in a larceny case that happened back in July. Carlos Whitaker, 25, was identified by the public as the person wanted in an investigation that began on July 26 at a home in Ayden. On Sunday, he was arrested by officers with the […]
Reenaction event of Civil War coming to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – A Civil War enactment will take place in New Bern on Oct. 8. The event will take place at New Bern Battlefield Park, located at 300 Battlefield Trail in New Bern. Reenactors from the 5th and 7th NC Infantry Regiments will set up a full-period camp. The event will be […]
Greene County hosting job fair on Sept. 14
SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) — Greene County will be conducting a job fair next week. Attendees will have the chance to learn about all the companies and employment opportunities within the county. People will get to find out what services the local businesses provide and what they manufacture along with what businesses look for in […]
