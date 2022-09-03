Read full article on original website
KTVL
Firefighters locate several fire starts stared by lightning storm
SOUTHERN OREGON — While 11 fires were reported throughout the morning, five were either duplicate reports or not smoke or fire. Two were on Forest Service land, impacting both the Klamath National Forest and the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest. The final four reports were found to be legitimate...
KTVL
As wildfires burn across Oregon, fire officials cautiously watch hot, dry, windy forecast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Several wildfires are burning across Oregon as firefighters face hot, dry, and windy conditions on Tuesday. The National Weather Service offices in Portland, Medford, and Pendleton have all issued Red Flag warnings for some of their forecast areas. Temperatures across the state are expected to soar into the upper 90’s in Northeast Oregon, and triple-digit heat is expected in Southern Oregon.
KTVL
Red flag warning to test 20,029-acre Rum Creek fire containment lines
MERLIN — Quick Stats:. High temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity will test the Rum Creek fires containment lines, still at 34%. The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the afternoon and evening of Tuesday, Sept. 6, highlighting these critical weather conditions that may cause a fire to flare up and spread rapidly.
KTVL
Despite hazardous weather conditions, Rum Creek fire increases containment to 45%
MERLIN — Updated Sept. 7 at 1:14 pm:. The following areas have been downgraded from a Level 1:. Level 1 - BE READY downgraded for the following areas: North of Lower Grave Creek Road, Shan Creek Road, Gunnell Road, Louse Creek areas; South of the Douglas County boundary, and Tunnel and Mill Creeks; East of Lower Grave Creek Road, Quartz Creek Road, Burned Timber Creek, and Crow Road areas; West of Interstate 5 and Pinecrest. INCLUDES Wolf Creek, Leland, Hugo, Three Pines, and Merlin Areas.
kqennewsradio.com
RUM CREEK FIRE TESTED AGAIN
With critical fire weather conditions happening, the Rum Creek Fire, in Josephine County, is being tested again. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 13 said the conditions may cause the fire to flare up and promote the rapid spread of fire. Crews completed the last of the planned tactical...
kqennewsradio.com
6 LIGHTNING CONFIRMED FIRES ON DOUGLAS DISTRICT
A Wednesday morning thunderstorm in the county has resulted in six lightning caused fires in the southeast part of the Douglas Forest Protective Association’s Douglas District,. Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said DFPA crews initiated an aggressive initial attack, utilizing ten engines, plus overhead crews, 1 timber-faller, 2 dozers,...
kezi.com
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire crews brace for wind and heat, found three more burned structures
MERLIN, Ore. -- A weekend that started with a red flag alert could be a calm between two wind storms for Rum Creek Fire crews. They're progress toward containment of the deadly northern Josephine County wildfire stands at 34% today, up from 1% reported Thursday. Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command (UC) reported steady progress through the weekend with slightly milder weather, which changes this week.
KTVL
Dog inside burning Ashland home found to be unharmed
ASHLAND — No one was home when a neighbor spotted smoke and heard a fire alarm at a house on Nutley Street above Lithia Park on Sept. 7. Firefighters from Ashland Fire & Rescue and Jackson County Fire District #5 quickly arrived at the scene. "The fire was located...
KTVL
Rum Creek fire burning 19,495 acres: high winds, temps to test containment lines
MERLIN — The Rum Creek fire is now burning 19,495 acres with 34% of the blaze now contained. Firefighters have found three more burned buildings, bringing the total structure losses to two residences and four minor buildings. The Oregon Department of Forestry noted that these buildings were likely destroyed during the rapid spread of the fire on Aug. 26 when firefighters were unable to access that region.
KTVL
Firefighters rescue lost dog "Otis" from Rum Creek fire area
MERLIN — Thanks to a team of firefighters, Otis, an elderly Jack Russell terrier, is now safe and sound after spending four days in the Whisky Creek area while the Rum Creek fire steadily approached. “I love a good ending,” Merlin resident, Robert Clark, told the Oregon Department of...
kptv.com
Wildfires: 12,000 Oregon residents warned of possible power shutoffs
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Pacific Power is notifying customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. The shutoffs will affect roughly 12,000 customers. Public Safety Power Shutoff’s are intended to reduce the chance of wildfires during especially hazardous fire weather....
KVAL
Pacific Power announces potential power shutoff for customers in several counties
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power announced on Wednesday, September 7th to its 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion, and Polk Counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff. This shutoff is due to extreme wildfire conditions through the upcoming weekend. “Our advanced weather modeling is indicating a...
KTVL
Utility companies warn of potential power shutoffs due to fire danger
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power and Portland General Electric are warning thousands of customers that power shutoffs may be necessary this weekend due to the fire danger. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers of this potential on Wednesday. The affected counties include Polk, Marion, Tillamook, Lincoln, Douglas and Linn. According...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire reaches 18,000 acres, aerial attack resumed
MERLIN, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire is getting aerial attack again as firefighters achieve 17% containment on the deadly wildfire in northern Josephine County. The fire's size today is reported at 18,385 acres. A cold weather front across the area yesterday late Friday brought wind and gusts that risked...
KTVL
Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland to leave Southern Oregon ski resort
ASHLAND — Longtime general manager of Mt. Ashland, Hiram Towle is leaving the Southern Oregon nonprofit ski resort in mid-October after accepting a new position in Montana. The president of the Mt. Ashland Association Board, Curt Burrill wrote in a release that Towle has accepted the general manager position at the second largest nonprofit ski resort in the country, Bridger Bowl in Bozeman, Montana.
KDRV
BREAKING NEWS: Bear attacked woman in West Medford, Police issue advisory
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Medford Police Department says today a woman was attacked last night by a bear in West Medford. It's issuing a bear response advisory after the attack on the woman and her dog. MPD says approximately 8:41pm last night its officers responded to the 900 block of...
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 2.5 acres burning southwest of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER — Update Sept 2. at 6:24 pm:. All evacuation warnings have been lifted for this incident, residents can return to their homes. This is the first electronic notice regarding evacuations, law enforcement went door-to-door in the area to give a Level 2: Be Set evacuation warning in the area west of West Savage Creek Road and Rogue River Highway.
KTVL
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
KTVL
Van Fire on Highway 199
Josephine County, ORE. — Last night at 9:37 p.m., the Illinois Valley Fire District, Josephine County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police, and Jerry's AAA Towing responded to Highway 199 and Patton Bar Road for a van on fire. Arriving units found the van fully involved with minor spread to...
KTVL
Ashland and Medford open cooling shelters
JACKSON COUNTY — With temperatures soaring on Tuesday, September 6, the cities of Ashland and Medford will have cooling shelters open. Ashland's cooling shelter will be held at Pioneer Hall on 73 Winburn Way. The shelter will be open from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The city of Medford...
